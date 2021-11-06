ARMY concerned and shocked to see BTS' dance room floor post their Grammy 2022 performance practice

K-pop boy band BTS has a huge fan following. Their fans are known as ARMY. Every day, ARMY comes up with something or the other to get the band to trend on social media. Every moment of the Bangtan boys gets captured and ARMY instantly starts trending them. Currently, their fans are shocked to see the after effects of their rehearsals for upcoming Grammy awards. Also Read - BTS: Jungkook, RM and Suga reveal they are working on a new song; leave ARMY excited

Apart from the nominations, the septet is expected to perform at the event. And they have already started practicing for it too. A picture of BTS from their rehearsal session has hit the internet and ARMY is indeed pretty shocked to see the condition of the stage as it has scratches all over it. They are praising the boys for practicing so hard to give their best. As the picture made to social media a comment on it read, "For real, I have never seen anyone else so serious about their stage performance as much as them. Also for eating and foot volleyball. Lolllll." Another read, "Not only BTS, but in any profession or industry, people only see the results and glory of people who maintain their success. But they sweat their blood and tears to earn those results, so that's why their success is even more valuable and shine brightly."

the dance floor from the practice room bts really practice hard ? still the same effort and passion as the boys from seven years ago pic.twitter.com/3ZnA81XifJ — crys⁷ ? JIMIN DAY ???? (@wingularitae) February 1, 2020

The band has submitted their song Butter to the nominations for Grammy Awards 2022.