After the sad and shocking demise of Parasite and My Mister star Lee Sun Kyun, a lot of criticism was directed at the legal authorities. Fans claimed that the cops had harassed him, which led to his suicide. The Incheon Police said that he did not use unethical tactics to make him confess, and insisted that he had legal support. Now, a woman who has been held by the cops on charges of alleged blackmailing. She was taken into custody late on Wednesday. As per Korea Herald, the Incheon Metropolitan Police Agency had asked her to submit herself for a review of an arrest warrant. This gives people a chance to present their case. Now, she has been put behind bars.

Shocking details of alleged extortion from Lee Sun-Kyun

It seems her case will be heard out on Thursday. This lady is suspected of blackmailing the late actor and extorting around 50 million won (USD 38,700) from him. In his statement, Lee had said that he was being threatened by this lady and the hostess of a high-end bar, who had extorted around 350 million won from him. The actor was apprehended by the cops for alleged use of banned drugs. This started from end of October. Lee Sun-Kyun admitted that he did visit the establishment but did not consume psychotropics substances. He claimed he was tricked into consuming drugs by the hostess. He took them thinking they are sleeping pills.

Negative results of drug tests on Lee Sun-Kyun

In November, Lee Sun-Kyun tested negative in both the reagent test and comprehensive lab-based tests done on his hair samples by National Forensic Service. As per reports, he was interrogated for 19 hours on Sunday where he told his attorney to ask for a lie detector test on the suspect. The name of the woman has been identified as 'A'. The cops managed to find her whereabouts and have forcibly detained her.

Lee Sun-Kyun's tragic suicide

On December 27, his wife actress Jeon Hye-Jin told cops that her husband was missing. It seems he had left a note which looked like a will. She was tensed that he would take a drastic step. The cops found him slumped in his car in Jongno-gu. It seems he died of charcoal poisoning. The funeral is happening quietly with only close ones in attendance.