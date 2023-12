Parasite actor Lee Sun Kyun has passed away. The cops confirmed this news to a local Korean news outlet Chosun Ilbo after he was found slumped in his car in the Jongno area of Seoul. As of now, suicide is suspected though the cops have not revealed the real reason behind his death. This has happened just after the drug investigations on the Parasite actor. He was 48 years old. The actor had told agencies that he consumed a drug unknowingly. A lady from an adult establishment, Madam Kim had told cops that she saw him inhaling powder from a straw. It is said to be ketamine. Also Read - Oscars 2023: Ahead of RRR and Naatu Naatu, let us take a look at the historic FIRSTs at the Academy Awards

The lady has testified that she saw him doing drugs. Lee Sun Kyun said that he did meet her on four to five occasions but denied consuming drugs. Later, he said that he did take the powder thinking they were sleeping pills. As we know, drug abuse is a very serious charge in South Korea. Ketamine is used in surgeries by medical practitioners but people also use it illegally to get a high. Lee Sun Kyun is married to actress Jeon Hye Jin. Both of them faced professional issues after the drug scandal. Also Read - After Leonardo DiCaprio admits he's a huge BTS fan and names his favorite song, ARMY compares THIS band member to The Departed actor – view tweet

Lee Sun Kyun is also known for his K-drama My Mister. The Incheon Police had said that he was also the target of a blackmailing racket. The actor stepped down from the drama No Way Out. Both his wife and he faced financial penalties after this incident. More details are awaited on the same. Also Read - When BTS' V left Park Seo Joon ROFL after asking latter's Parasite costar, Choi Woo Shik for his Kimchi container — watch video