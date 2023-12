Korean drama fans the world over are in shock. Parasite, My Mister and Coffee Prince actor Lee Sun Kyun is no more. He died of suicide in the Jongno area of Seoul. It seems his wife, actress Jeon Hye Jin found a note at their home, and alerted the cops. After some time, he was found slumped in his car, which the police tracked down soon. As per initial reports, he died of charcoal poisoning. Lee Sun Kyun is best known for his works in Parasite, My Mister, Diary Of A Prosecutor and Coffee Prince. This has happened after he was investigated in a drug abuse case.

Fans condole the demise of Lee Sun Kyun

From what fans, especially international ones have gathered on social media, he was being investigated by the cops. The actor had admitted meeting a certain Madam Kim who is a part of an adult establishment. She said that she saw him inhaling ketamine powder through a straw. While he did agree that he visited the place, he denied doing drugs. Later, he said that he inhaled the powder thinking it was sleeping pills. A blackmail angle is also being investigated as per some reports. Known as a talented actor, he delivered wonderful performances in many K-dramas and films. Shocked fans wrote that it is indeed tragic that he died without even being proved as guilty.

Justicia para #LeeSunKyun la sociedad coreana esta ENFERMA https://t.co/10ILKN2ChB — Yoongi (@NacionYoongi) December 27, 2023

Deep condolence for Lee Sun Kyun, he's a good actor, and he acted in many good dramas, and movies, may he rest in peace and his family always be strong ?? #LeeSunkyun pic.twitter.com/cyGWPKJW5y — Helen (@ryuhelen) December 27, 2023

Absolutely gutted to hear about Lee Sun-kyun. A talent gone too soon. Let's remember, behind every headline is a human story. Let's send love, not just clicks. #LeeSunKyun #Respect ? — Witty Wisdom (@IAmWittyWisdom) December 27, 2023

Spreading false accusations must be stopped. How many more people have to die for lies?#LeeSunkyun — Saskia Sordon (@saskia_sordon) December 27, 2023

What a shocking news. Deepest condolences to his family and friends. The drug scandal really take down the man. #LeeSunKyun #Kdrama — Nina Fansuri ?? (@NinaFansuri) December 27, 2023

Thank u for ur valuable works. One of ur many outstanding roles that I love is #MyMister. It helped me through difficult times. The character u portrayed so cleverly gave me hope. Sincerely hope ur in good place & that u find peace where u r.

R.I.P. #LeeSunKyun #อีซอนคยุน pic.twitter.com/PeaVBhZ5zR — Madame_Iseul (@MadameIseul) December 27, 2023

Everytime a scandal broke in SK I fear that considering how fcked up their society & high the su!cide rate some of them will resort in doing this & now it happens to one of my actor Rest in Peace to one of the BEST/ voice actor #LeeSunKyun!my sympathy for his family!This hurts. pic.twitter.com/aT3nziMyJI — spazzwithAHJUMMA (@kdrama_ahjumma) December 27, 2023

Apparently it was another s*ic*d*. I'm so sad rn.

Hope u can find peace and quietness ✨. #LeeSunKyun #RIP pic.twitter.com/5mCV1MfxmJ — Gulf and Vane⚽? (@TheVlovesKana) December 27, 2023

This is a developing story and more details are awaited. He was married to actress Jeon Hye Jin and they had two sons. Lee Sun Kyun's demise has apparently led to the cancellation of the press conference of Marry My Husband.