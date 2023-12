Hollywood superstar Leonardo DiCaprio has dated a string of beautiful women in his life. After his split with Camila Morrone, he was seen with Gigi Hadid on some occasions. As per the UK tabloid, The Sun, Leonardo DiCaprio partied with Lottie Moss. The model, 25 is the half-sister of Kate Moss. Back in 1993, Kate Moss and Leonardo DiCaprio had dated when they were just 19. It seems 30 years later, Moss and DiCaprio partied at the celeb hangout of London, Chiltern Firehouse. It seems they had a secret date and partied really hard. A source told The Sun, "Leo and Lottie were having a great time and seemed really close." She had decked up for the date in a tight leather pants, boots, faux fur jacket and glossy makeup. Also Read - Leonardo DiCaprio sparks dating rumours again, enjoys dinner with British-Indian model Neelam Gill in City Of Love, Paris

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lottie Moss (@lottiemossxo)

Secret date between Leonardo DiCaprio and Lottie Moss

It seems Leonardo DiCaprio and Lottie Moss arrived separately but almost at the same time. The two partied till the wee hours. The superstar was dressed in all black and made a low-key entry. Kate Moss and Lottie have the same father, Peter. A source told the tabloid that the two seemed really close. It seems some friends also accompanied them but the two had eyes only for each other. This sounds so similar to his party outings with Gigi Hadid and pals. The source told The Sun, "Their closeness raised a lot of eyebrows — and people in the club were talking about Kate, as well as the fact Lottie seems in the right age bracket for Leo." The two laughed the night away, sharing jokes and enjoying drinks. Also Read - Is Leonardo DiCaprio dating Indian-origin model Neelam Gill? All you need to know about the 28-year-old

Leonardo DiCaprio and his fondness for young women

It is a known fact that the women he has dated are a couple of decades younger than him. It seems other people at the club started checking on how old was Lottie Moss. It seems she is going to be 26 in January 2024. They also commented on how she had dressed up for the date, and how the attraction was palpable between the two. She was the first to arrive, and ushered inside the hot venue. Leonardo DiCaprio made a quiet entry there. The source further said to The Sun, "Leo is used to dodging fans, as well as photographers, so had quite a lot of security. They left at around the same time but no one saw them go as their security were keeping things under wraps." On the work front, he gave a stellar performance in Martin Scorsese's Killers Of The Flower Moon Also Read - Year Ender 2022: Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt, Vin Diesel and more – 6 highest paid Hollywood stars who ruled hearts this year

Trending Now

Let us wait and watch on how this alleged budding romance progresses between the Hollywood icon and model.