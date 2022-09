Hollywood is abuzz with how Leonardo DiCaprio has found love in supermodel, Gigi Hadid. The Titanic star broke up with his girlfriend, supermodel Camila Moronne some days back. The two had been together for four long years. They apparently broke up days after she turned 25. Now, Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio have been spending a lot of time together. They have a number of common friends in Hollywood. Gigi Hadid is also single right now. She ended her relationship with after he had a bad altercation with her mom, Yolanda, as it was reported by some members of the press. Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: Leonardo DiCaprio-Gigi Hadid's cosy night out, BTS' Kim Taehyung-Blackpink's Jennie romantic getaway and more

Now, a news outlet has asked her father Mohamad Hadid if the two are indeed dating. It seems her dad, gave a statement to Daily Mail where he said that he met Mr Di Caprio in St. Tropez four to five years back, and found him to be a very nice man. The town in the French Riviera is one of the favourite haunt of the celebrities. He also said that the two were good friends but he did not think that they were in a relationship. He was quoted as saying, "[Gigi and Leo] are friends — they have known each other for some time."

He added that he never asked his daughter if they were indeed dating, and were a couple. Mohamad Hadid said that he did feel they were in a relationship, and were just good friends. But he added that he would never confirm to the press if they were indeed dating. Mohamad Hadid said it was for his daughter to answer, and that he never commented on the same.

In the mean time, Zayn Malik fans are aghast to see that Gigi Hadid has allegedly moved on to someone else. Some even trolled her saying that Zayn Malik was perhaps too good for her.