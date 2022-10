Tongues are wagging and the media is running riot across the globe ever since news broke of Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid dating each other. First and foremost, things are always driven up a notch whenever reports emerge of Leo dating someone new, but this time, it went into overdrive as for the first time in a long time, the Oscar winner broke his own patter of dating some over the age of 25 (Gigi is 2 years older), as also someone with a child. That being said, there have also been reports questioning whether the Hollywood superstar is with her for this very reason as it cleans his image, which has come under a bit of fire as far as his relationships go. Also Read - Top Hollywood News Weekly Rewind: Zayn Malik unfollows Gigi Hadid, Johnny Depp in love with lawyer Joelle Rich and more

Leonardo Di Caprio joins Gigi Hadid at Milan Fashion Week

Actor Leonardo DiCaprio recently joined his superstar girlfriend Gigi Hadid at Milan Fashion Week along with a few friends of his. The heartthrob isn't known to attend such events, but the fact that he made time for his rumoured girlfriend while she completed her work commitments is an indication of how serious he is about her claim certain Hollywood news sources. Said sources also claim that the supposed couple is finding every opportunity to spend time together. A few pics of Leo with his friends from the fashion event have also surfaced online. Check them out below:

#LeonardoDiCaprio was spotted out & about (at what looks like) a restaurant on Saturday (September 24th) with his friends that included Helly, Bert & godson Milano in Milan, Italy. pic.twitter.com/bXXcFdlSS0 — Daily Leo DiCaprio (@dailyleodicapri) September 26, 2022

Gigi Hadid looks super-fresh after her 14-hour workday

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid)

Earlier, Gigi had documented how she looks so fresh despite a stressful 14-hour workday. Check it out above...