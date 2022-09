Tongues are wagging and the media is running riot across the globe ever since news broke of Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid dating each other. First and foremost, things are always driven up a notch whenever reports emerge of Leo dating someone new, but this time, it went into overdrive as for the first time in a long time, the Oscar winner broke his own patter of dating some over the age of 25 (Gigi is 2 years older), as also someone with a child. That being said, there have also been reports questioning whether the Hollywood superstar is with her for this very reason as it cleans his image, which has come under a bit of fire as far as his relationships go. Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: BTS member Suga nails long hair look, Kim Kardashian struggles in a bodycon dress and more

Advertisement