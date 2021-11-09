Leonardo DiCaprio, the name is only enough to make women go weak in their knees the world over. At 46, he is as handsome as ever. Moreover, people who have met him swear by his deadly charm. The LACMA event that was held recently in Los Angeles was attended by celebs from all over the world. One of the star guests was Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon and Blue Origin. All of us know him better as the world's richest man. He came for the event with his stunning girlfriend Lauren Sanchez. Dressed in a metallic gown she looked ravishing. While the world's richest man lost his heart to Sanchez, it was evident that she was a huge fan girl of Titanic's Jack. In a video that is going viral, we can see her looking at Leonardo completely star-struck. Honestly, we do not blame her at all. The clip went viral on social media and this is how fans reacted to it...
It looks like Jeff Bezos saw the viral videos on social media. He also decided to join in the fun. Look at what he tweeted for Leonardo DiCaprio...
This is just so hilarious. Leonardo DiCaprio was at the party with his girlfriend Camilla Morrone, who stunned in a black gown. On the professional front, he looks all set to play the role of notorious American preacher Jim Jones who is known for the cult massacre that left 900 people dead.
