The Witcher will return with a new season minus the OG Witcher, OG Geralt of Rivia played by Henry Cavill. Yes, you read that right. The Netflix drama series created by Lauren Schmidt Hissrich took to their official Twitter handle to make the new season and the new change announcement in the cast of the film. Henry Cavill will not return as Geralt of Rivia in the fourth season. Australian actor Liam Hemsworth has replaced Henry as Geralt in the popular web series. The announcement and the decision have come as a huge shock to the audience.

Liam Hemsworth is the new Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher

The official Twitter handle of Netflix's The Witcher made an official announcement saying that the show is returning with a fourth season. With that, they added Henry Cavill will be handing his sword to Liam Hemsworth as the new Geralt of Rivia. They welcomed Liam into the Witcher family and dropped the logo of The Witcher alongside it. This is blowing up in Hollywood News.

Check out The Witcher's official announcement tweet here:

It’s official: The Witcher is returning for Season 4, and Henry Cavill will be handing his swords to Liam Hemsworth as the new Geralt of Rivia after Season 3. Welcome to the Witcher family, @LiamHemsworth! Read more: https://t.co/ABQMdqkzXX pic.twitter.com/xyIaRBbiRT — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) October 29, 2022

Henry Cavill fans react to the actor being replaced on The Witcher by Liam

Loyal fans of The Witcher are in shock and in denial over the announcement that Henry Cavill will no longer play Geralt in the series. As soon as the announcement was made, netizens and fans of The Witcher took to their social media handle and expressed their shock and upset. Check out the tweets here:

No. — Brady Dunigan (@SenorFluffy33) October 29, 2022

WHY pic.twitter.com/9srG5toTWN — Hugo of the Endless (@hugoernes03) October 29, 2022

This has to be some kind of joke — Yasmin ?? (@uhnoobuhs) October 29, 2022

toss a coin to your witcher ? — ۟ (@postchae) October 29, 2022

is it April fool's — grace (@vtgrace1) October 29, 2022

Just cancel the series — ? ????? ??????? ? (@PainxPiss) October 29, 2022

Show is dead — R?bin #SaveLegendsOfTomorrow (@Ras_Al_Him) October 29, 2022

Just cancel this disaster of a show. Henry was the only good thing about it. Dude carried the joke thing alone. — André Valle (@valle_andrewS) October 29, 2022

Excuse me? — Kyle Bignell (@TheKyleBignell) October 29, 2022

Literally, just cancel it then. LMAO. — D (@dlklppl) October 29, 2022

What a freaking turn off! Just end the series then. What happened to Henry Cavill's so-called burning desire to portray Geralt of Rivia? — TolaGarf (@tolagarf) October 29, 2022

THE ONLY GERALT IS HENRY CAVILL — spooky geralt ? gos2 (@allonsymoony) October 29, 2022

just cancel the show at this point — spooky geralt ? gos2 (@allonsymoony) October 29, 2022

Liam Hemsworth also shares his thoughts

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Liam Hemsworth (@liamhemsworth)

Taking to his Instagram handle, Liam Hemsworth said that he has been a fan of the series and is over the moon about grabbing the opportunity to play Geralt of Rivia. He praised Henry's Geralt and talked about taking over the reins from him for season 4. He further added, "Henry, I’ve been a fan of yours for years and was inspired by what you brought to this beloved character. I may have some big boots to fill, but I’m truly excited to be stepping into The Witcher world."