A couple of months ago, Lollapalooza was announced in India. It was around the same time as BTS member Jung Hoseok aka J-Hope performing in Chicago's Lollapalooza. The early bird registrations opened up without the artist line up and a lot of Indian music lovers booked tickets hoping for at least one of the artists from BTS. Today, early in the morning, Lolla India dropped the artist lineup list and BTS ARMY is quite disappointed. However, we do have Jackson Wang, AP Dhillon, Imagine Dragons and more on the list.

BTS is not in the Lolla India artist line-up

Talking about that Lolla India artist line-up, apart from AP Dhillon, Jackson and Imagine Dragons, we also have Greta Van Fleet. Diplo, Pratik Kuhad, Madeon, Alec Benjamin, Apashe and more. There are about 40 artists performing at the Lollapalooza in January 2023. The music festival will be held at Mahalakshmi Race Course over two days, that is 28 and 29th of January. Lollapalooza's announcement was a huge trend in Hollywood News months ago.

THE MOMENT WE'VE ALL BEEN WAITING FOR! 40 artists across a wide variety of sounds, styles & eras. This is Lollapalooza India 2023! Tickets out now on ???.??????????.??? pic.twitter.com/mBH54XwwBK — Lollapalooza India (@LollaIndia) November 3, 2022

Indian fans disappointed

All the musicophiles in India are disappointed with the line-up it seems. A lot of people have called out the organisers saying that they hyped it up too much beforehand. Some have tweeted wishing to sell their early bird tickets. BTS ARMY is also included in the list of disappointed fans. They hoped at least one of the boys would perform in the country. Check out the tweets here:

you hyped this up way too much for the lineup to be this mid — ♡⁷ army wife??‍?? (@namjo_onsmuse) November 3, 2022

That's all??? Me getting early morning with hope — NiHa?7 (@Niharik71066104) November 3, 2022

Hyped for nothing even wokeup up for nothinh- — Candes_candy⁷ | PRE-BOARDS (@jjk_ishi) November 3, 2022

I dont think so anyone will buy ? — ?Mirchi⁷?| Military Wife ?‍? ⠁⠗⠍⠽ (@Vminsslutt) November 3, 2022 Jackson wang!! Wohoooo? — Ivanna (@Ivanna0613) November 3, 2022

For how much will you sell your ticket? — army_jindong (@shreya0312) November 3, 2022

I DON'T SEE NAMJOON IMMA KMS — nya⁷ (semi ia) (@koolblackwhole) November 3, 2022

This is so bad. Absolute trash of a lineup!! — Kedar Panditrao (@kedar2711) November 3, 2022

Yah seriously. The discussion at 2 am was worth it — Jimin's_military_wife (@hoe_for_jimin) November 3, 2022

This is absolute trash pic.twitter.com/pw6Gd1O8Oz — Tanya Madaiah (@madaiah_tanya) November 3, 2022

A disappointment ??

But I hope Jackson have fun here ?? — 7⁷ ?‍? (@googoogieee) November 3, 2022

Jackson Wang expresses excitement about coming to India

Jackson Wang, GOT7 member and rapper/singer have a huge fan following in India as well. He took to his Twitter handle and expressed his joy in coming to India. The Blow and Magic Man hitmaker shared that he had been wanting to come to India for a long time. Jackson Wang's fans are super happy about him coming to India to perform.

Finally.

Im going to India. I promised.

Been ages i wanted to go.#MAGICMAN Lollapalooza India 2023 #MAGICMAN is coming ?

.

January, 2023

Mahalaxmi Race Course, Mumbai, India

.

See you all there

.@lollaindia #LollaIndia pic.twitter.com/AXLwlr5R5x — Jackson Wang (@JacksonWang852) November 3, 2022

JACKSON WANG IS COMING TO INDIA!? — Min Dynasty⁷ ??‍? (@BTSwift137) November 3, 2022

Jackson, Alec, Imagine dragons????

OMG, was expecting way more... but atleast these 3 have been on my list since forever...

Still can't fathom JACKSON WANG's, gonna be here?????? — Ayusha Nahak (@AyushaNahak) November 3, 2022

Jackson Wangggg #MAGICMAN ??? — Adelinejmiller ? MAGICMAN WORLD TOUR ? (@adelinejmiller) November 3, 2022

Jackson Wang oh my God ??..i am not dreaming right! I can't believe my eyes.Super excited to see him — Karishma shylendra (@Karishmashylen1) November 3, 2022

Jackson is the only artist i know — Siddhi ? ia? (@sweetpill_astro) November 3, 2022

Divine, The Wombats, Bloodywood, and Bombay Brass are also going to perform at Lollapalooza Indian 2023.