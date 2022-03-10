Trending Hollywood News Today: BTS' Permission To Dance on Stage Seoul concert takes over Twitter, Aquaman release date changes and more

We are back with your daily dose of Hollywood news. Among the top newsmakers of the day, we have K-pop boy band BTS. Their concert Permission To Dance On Stage - Seoul has taken social media by storm. Fans are unable to stop praising the BTS members for putting up a great show. Another big news is about rapper Ye formally known as . He is going to be a part of 's show The Kardashians. Singer Cardi B shared the first look of her baby boy. Jason Momoa's movie Aquaman has got a new release date. Scroll on for full updates. Also Read - BTS Permission to Dance on Stage Concert: Jungkook performs his ICONIC 'Shirt Lift' move on Fake Love; ARMY goes nuts

BTS puts up a hit show at Permission To Dance on Stage Seoul Concert

After a long gap thanks to Coronavirus, BTS finally had their first live concert in Seoul. The show was also streamed on many platforms. Going by all the buzz on Twitter, one can say that the concert was superhit. From Jimin's see-through t-shirt to Kim Taehyung's cuteness, BTS members managed to win hearts.

Aquaman gets new release date

Jason Mamoa's movie Aquaman has been pushed to 2023. The film has suffered production delays thanks to Coronavirus and therefore it will not make it to the theatres this year. It will release in March next year. DC movies like The Flash, Black Adam and many others have also suffered a delay.

Kanye West to be a part of The Kardashians

Kim Kardashian recently confirmed that her ex-husband Kanye West will be a part of her show The Kardashians. To US Weekly, she said, "I don’t think I would ever criticize the father of my children on my TV show. That’s just not really what I’m about, and I just don’t think that would ever make me feel good. I’m always really respectful of what the kids will see. The reality is, we’re always a family."

Cardi B teases fans with the first glimpse of her baby boy

On Twitter, Cardi B shared a picture of her little bundle of joy. However, she teased the fans by only sharing a picture of his eye. She captioned it as, "That’s all y’all will get."