Trending Hollywood News Today: BTS' Jimin ready for OST debut, Will Smith talks about infidelity in marriage and more

It is time to take a rundown of all the happening stories of Hollywood. Among the biggest newsmakers of the day, we have Hollywood celebrities like BTS member Jimin who is all set to make his OST debut soon. who recently won Critics Choice Awards 2022 spoke about his marriage with . A news reports suggests that Peach singer is overly worried about wife Hailey Bieber after her recent hospitalisation. and 's dramatic relationship saga does not seem to end. Scroll on to get full info. Also Read - BTS: Disha Patani REVEALS her favourite song of the K-Pop band; any guesses?

BTS' Jimin all set to make his OST debut

After V and Jin, BTS member Jimin is all set to make his OST debut with Netflix's K-Drama Our Blues. The show stars Lee Dong-Seok and Shin Min-A of Hometown Cha Cha Cha fame. ARMY (fans) is super excited to get glimpses of this song. Jimin reportedly has already finished recording of the song. Also Read - BTS: Permission To Dance On Stage concert theatrical streaming in India proves to be a HUGE HIT; sees 90% occupancy across cities

Will Smith speaks about infidelity in marriage with Jada Pinkett Smith

As reported by femalefirst.co.uk, Will Smith spoke about his 'open marriage' with Jada Pinkett Smith and stated that there has never been a problem of infidelity as they are pretty open about everything. He was quoted saying, "There's never been infidelity in our marriage. Jada and I talk about everything, and we have never surprised one another with anything ever." Also Read - BTS: After V and Jin, Jimin makes his OST debut with Netflix's K-Drama Our Blues; ARMY cannot keep calm

Justin Bieber worried about wife Hailey Bieber

Recently, Hailey Bieber had to be hospitalised after a blood clot was detected in her brain. Now, reports state that Justin is extremely worried about her. To People, a source said, "Hailey doesn't want anyone to worry about her, but it was a terrifying situation for both of them. Justin is still very worried. He can barely sleep. He stays up watching her while she rests."

Sandra Bullock deciding to take break from acting

In an interview with ET's Cassie DiLaura, The Blind Side actress Sandra Bullock revealed that she is planning to take a short break from acting in order to spend more time with family and kids. She did not reveal the time duration of her sabattical.

Kanye West pens a note talking about kids amidst public feud with Kim Kardashian

In a lengthy note, Kanye West spoke about how he is being called as stalker and more. He explained his recent actions against Pete Davidson and wrote that there are attempts to gaslight him. He penned, "My kids were not allowed to go to Sunday Service yesterday and there’s multiple times where the schedules were changed last minute, which alienated me as a parent; which is illegal, thank God. My family has been broken. My name has been dragged and dropped. The boyfriend been trying to play with me since SNL skits. I was called a stalker by random has beens. There’s multiple attempts to gaslight me."