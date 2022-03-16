Trending Hollywood News Today: Kylie Jenner opens up on postpartum, BTS' Jungkook gets a shout-out from Netflix India and more

Hollywood stars are always in the news. Today, celebrities like , BTS member Jungkook, preggers , and more made it to the headlines. Jungkook caught a lot of attention thanks to his name change on social media as well as his Netflix India shout-out. Kylie Jenner who recently gave birth to her second child spoke about postpartum and shared that it isn't it. Khloe Kardashian's love life is making it to the headline again. For more dope straight from Hollywood, scroll on. Also Read - BTS: Kim Taehyung's special request to his dad at PTD Seoul to make him bond with J-Hope's papa proves how much Bangtan Boys love their families

BTS' Jungkook gets a shout-out from Netflix India

Jungkook recently informed his fans that he was watching the show Twenty Five Twenty One. The K-Drama is one of the top rated ones even in India. Hence, Netflix India cashed upon the opportunity and made a tweet connecting to Jungkook.

Telling everyone I watched Twenty Five Twenty One with Jungkook today ? — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) March 15, 2022

Kylie Jenner speaks about postpartum

In a video shared online, Kylie Jenner who became a mother for the second time shared that postpartum has been really hard for her. She said, "I just want to say to my postpartum moms that postpartum has not been easy. It's not been easy, it's very hard," further adding, "This experience for me, personally, has been a little harder than with my daughter."

Preggers Rihanna talks about the best advice she has received

In an interview with Elle, Rihanna who is soon-to-be a mother spoke at length about motherhood and more. She also revealed the best advice she has received in her pregnancy phase. She said, "Probably the best advice is to sleep now because I won't get much later. I need to work on that before it's a thing of the past."

Khloe Kardashian back with ex Trey Songz?

Khloe Kardashian's love life has once again made it to the headlines. Rumours are rife that she is allegedly back with her ex Trey Songz. The speculations started doing the rounds of gossip mills after she was spotted with Trey at 's party, as reported by Page Six.

Elvis to premiere at

Film Elvis that has Austin Butler in the titular role is set to have its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, as reported by Variety. The film narrates the journey of American singer Elvis Persley who was known as King of Rock and Roll.