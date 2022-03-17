Trending Hollywood News Today: BTS' Jin's newborn nephew Kim Seon joins Purple ARMY, Kanye West suspended from Instagram and more

Among the top newsmakers of the day from Hollywood, we have celebrities like BTS member Jin, , Ellen DeGeneres, and many more. K-pop boy band member Jin has become an uncle and his newborn nephew has already joined Purple ARMY. After several posts against Pete Davidson and Kim Karadshian, his Instagram account has been reportedly suspended. Ellen DeGeneres has done a good deed and give fabulous bonuses to her stuff members as the show is about to end. For more, scrool on. Also Read - BTS: Jin's newborn nephew Kim Seon is already a part of Purple ARMY and this pic is proof

BTS' Jin's newborn nephew is already a part of BTS ARMY

Korean boy band BTS' member Jin is the happiest as he has become an uncle. The singer is now an uncle to a nephew named Kim Seon. Well, the little one is already a part of BTS ARMY. Jin's sister-in-law shared a picture of baby's feet impression done in purple.

Kanye West suspended from Instagram

As per the latest reports, rapper Kanye West who is now Ye, suffered a ban from from Instagram for 24 hours. The rapper had been very active on the platform over the past few days and making several attacks against Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson.

deletes Instagram account

The Toxic singer Britney Spears has reportedly disabled her Instagram account. This comes a day after she made a cryptic post about being 'feared' rather than loved. She mentioned about people taking advantage of her for being so nice.

Ellen DeGeneres pays hefty bonuses to staff

DeGeneres will pay out more than $2 million in bonuses to her staff of the show The Ellen DeGeneres show as reported by aceshowbiz.com. The host of the show is now preparing for the last episode and she allegedly wants to reward everyone who has been a part of it.

Kim Kardashian talks about making her relationship with Pete Davidson Instagram official

Post divorce with Kanye West, Kim Kardashian has found love in Pete Davidson and she has made it Instagram official too. Talking about sharing pics on social media, she told Page Six, "I have the cutest pictures of us and I want to be like, 'Oh my God, we're so cute.' But then I'm like, 'Don't be so desperate. Don't be posting so much, just give a glimpse'."