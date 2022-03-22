Trending Hollywood News Today: All about BTS Heardle, Priyanka Chopra to co-host pre Oscars and more

Among the big names from Hollywood that made it to the headlines, we have celebrities like , , , K-pop boy band BTS, and more. Keeping up with Wordle, now a new game has emerged on the web which is called BTS Heardle. It is for BTS fans and to test their memory. Priyanka Chopra is once again in the news as the actress is set to co-host pre Oscars event. Kylie Jenner has made a big reveal about her son Wolf and his name. For more information, scroll on! Also Read - Celina Jaitly shares an awkward Throwback picture with Priyanka Chopra; wonders what were they thinking while posing

All about BTS Heardle

A new game called BTS Heardle has come into existence. This game created by the fans of BTS members is to test the knowledge of people about the lyrics of their songs. Fans have seven attempts to guess the song right. There are several rules to be followed, however, unlike BTS Wordle, fans get clues and hints in this one.

Priyanka Chopra to co-host pre Oscars

A report in Hollywood Reporter states that there will be a special pre-Oscars event where guests will discuss South Asian excellence in movies. It will be co-hosted by Priyanka Chopra and . Kumail Nanjiani, Anjula Acharia, Bela Bajaria, Maneesh K. Goya and Shruti Ganguly are also a part of this event.

Kylie Jenner changes son's name

Taking to her Insta stories, Kylie Jenner, informed her fans that her son's name isn't Wolf Webster anymore. She wrote, "FYI our sons [sic] name isn't Wolf anymore. We just really didn't feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere."

Rihanna sparks engagement rumours with A$AP

Rihanna who is expecting a baby with beau A$AP Rocky recently left her fans puzzled as she sported a huge diamond in her engagement finger. A picture of the singer is doing the rounds of the internet that shows off her alleged engagement ring.

Daniela Melchior joins Fast & Furious 10

's Fast & Furious 10 has a new addition. After Jason Mamoa, actress Daniela Melchior has also come on-board for the next instalment of action film.