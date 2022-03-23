Trending Hollywood News Today: BTS picks up two iHearts Radio Music Awards, Jennifer Aniston calls Reese Witherspoon 'partner-in-crime' and more

Hollywood stars are pretty popular, we know! They make it to the headlines almost every day. Among the top newsmakers of the day, we have celebrities like the Korean boy band BTS. The artists have managed to add another feat. to their line of achievements. On Reese Witherspoon's birthday, her Morning Show co-star Jennifer Aniston penned a sweet note for her. Sandra Bullock recalls how she met . Since Oscars 2022 is around the corner, a list of stars who are going to perform at the event is out. Check out top trending news here: Also Read - BTS beats Taylor Swift, Drake and others to become world's top artist as music industry registers boom worldwide

BTS picks up two iHearts Radio Music Awards

Korean boy band BTS is the happiest as they have won in two categories at iHearts Radio Music Awards. Fans of the band known as ARMY is the happiest and they trended 'Congratulations BTS' on Twitter.

WE LOVE YOU @bts_bighit || @BTS_twt!!! ? Congratulations on not one, but TWO wins at our 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards for "Best Music Video" AND "Best Fan Army" ??? #BTSARMY #BTS Watch NOW only on @FOXTV! #iHeartAwards2022 pic.twitter.com/4QTp9e4a2W — iHeartRadio (@iHeartRadio) March 23, 2022

Jennifer Aniston pens sweet note for Reese Witherspoon

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon have worked together in FRIENDS, The Morning Show and more. They bonded really well and now Jennifer has also called Reese her partner-in-crime. Wishing Reese a Happy Birthday and wrote, "It's somebody's birthday today My little sister co-anchor partner in crimeI LOVE YOU, you sweet ray of sunshine. Let the love pour in! Happy BIRTHDAY @reesewitherspoon."

Sandra Bullock reveals when she met Channing Tatum

In an interview with The New York Times, Sandra Bullock shared how she met Channing Tatum. She revealed that they met due to their children as they attend the same school. As per Screenrant,she said, "There’s some PTSD attached to it ... We met through drama, in the principal’s office at preschool. We were called in together because Everly and Laila were trying to alpha the other one out, and we prayed it was the other’s child that caused the damage...".

Ben Affleck cheers for iHeartRadio Music Awards

As per a video that has made its way to the internet, we see Ben Affleck cheering for girlfriend Jennifer Lopez at iHearts Radio Music Awards. She accepted the ICON award and looked absolutely stunning in a green sheer dress.

Performers at 2022 Oscars

As per recent reports, stars like , Billie Eilish and others are going to perform at Oscars 2022 event. Reportedly, Beyoncé will perform Be Alive from King Richard, Eilish and FINNEAS will perform No Time to Die from the James Bond film of the same name, McEntire will perform Somehow You Do from Four Good Days, and Yatra will perform Dos Oruguitas from Encanto.