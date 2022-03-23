Trending Hollywood News Today: BTS picks up two iHearts Radio Music Awards, Jennifer Aniston calls Reese Witherspoon 'partner-in-crime' and more

Hollywood stars are pretty popular, we know! They make it to the headlines almost every day. Among the top newsmakers of the day, we have celebrities like the Korean boy band BTS. The artists have managed to add another feat. to their line of achievements. On Reese Witherspoon's birthday, her Morning Show co-star Jennifer Aniston penned a sweet note for her. Sandra Bullock recalls how she met Channing Tatum. Since Oscars 2022 is around the corner, a list of stars who are going to perform at the event is out. Check out top trending news here: Also Read - BTS beats Taylor Swift, Drake and others to become world's top artist as music industry registers boom worldwide
BTS picks up two iHearts Radio Music Awards
Korean boy band BTS is the happiest as they have won in two categories at iHearts Radio Music Awards. Fans of the band known as ARMY is the happiest and they trended 'Congratulations BTS' on Twitter. Also Read - BTS Heardle: This new game tests ARMY's knowledge about the lyrics of the Bangton Boys songs
Jennifer Aniston pens sweet note for Reese Witherspoon
Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon have worked together in FRIENDS, The Morning Show and more. They bonded really well and now Jennifer has also called Reese her partner-in-crime. Wishing Reese a Happy Birthday and wrote, "It’s somebody’s birthday today My little sister co-anchor partner in crimeI LOVE YOU, you sweet ray of sunshine. Let the love pour in! Happy BIRTHDAY @reesewitherspoon." Also Read - BTS: Rolling Stone calls Jungkook a 'young genius polymath'; ARMY reacts
Sandra Bullock reveals when she met Channing Tatum
In an interview with The New York Times, Sandra Bullock shared how she met Channing Tatum. She revealed that they met due to their children as they attend the same school. As per Screenrant,she said, "There’s some PTSD attached to it ... We met through drama, in the principal’s office at preschool. We were called in together because Everly and Laila were trying to alpha the other one out, and we prayed it was the other’s child that caused the damage...".
Ben Affleck cheers for Jennifer Lopez iHeartRadio Music Awards
As per a video that has made its way to the internet, we see Ben Affleck cheering for girlfriend Jennifer Lopez at iHearts Radio Music Awards. She accepted the ICON award and looked absolutely stunning in a green sheer dress.
Performers at 2022 Oscars
Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.
Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram. Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
As per recent reports, stars like Beyonce, Billie Eilish and others are going to perform at Oscars 2022 event. Reportedly, Beyoncé will perform Be Alive from King Richard, Eilish and FINNEAS will perform No Time to Die from the James Bond film of the same name, McEntire will perform Somehow You Do from Four Good Days, and Yatra will perform Dos Oruguitas from Encanto.