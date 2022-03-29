Trending Hollywood News Today: BTS star Jungkook tests COVID-19 positive, Will Smith apologises to Chris Rock for slap incident at Oscars 2022 and more

What a happening day! As we inch close to its end, here is a recap of all the trending news straight from Hollywood. Among the biggest newsmaker of the day, we have BTS member Jungkook. The star has tested positive for Coronavirus upon landing in Las Vegas. and 's slap incident at Oscars 2022 remained to be the biggest highlight of the day. American singer Nick Jonas dropped an adorable comment on wifey 's picture and grabbed a lot of attention. For more, scroll on. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut calls Will Smith ‘bidga hua sanghi' after Oscars 2022 slap incident; shares a pic of him doing pooja

Jungkook tests positive for COVID-19

K-pop band BTS has flown off to Las Vegas for their Permission To Dance on Stage concert. However, they have suffered a setback as Jungkook has tested positive for Coronavirus and is under quarantine. BigHit Music shared a release on social media about Jungkook's health leaving ARMY concerned.

Will Smith apologises to Chris Rock

At Oscars 2022, Will Smith slapped Chris Rock on stage as he pulled off a joke on his wife Jada. There has been an uproar on social media since then. Today, Will issued a public apology to Chris. He wrote, "Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night's Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada's medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally."

Nick Jonas praises Priyanka Chopra

Quantico actress Priyanka Chopra shared a stunning selfie on social media and her hubby dearest Nick Jonas could not hold back from praising her. He commented and called her 'gorgeous'. Check out her picture below:

allegedly accuses of using her for fameIn an Instagram post, Britney Spears allegedly made some serious accusations against her ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake. She wrote, " Dear child … your mom had a serving with her book at the exact time when you needed her most …all for WHAT ??? FAME and ATTENTION !!!! Your ex did the same thing … he served with his first album using your name claiming you did him dirty !!!! Then your blood, one of the hardest times in your life guess what your sister does … a book too … all for what ????"

The Flash actor Ezra Miller arrested

The Flash actor Ezra Miller was reportedly arrested and then granted bail for yelling obscenities. According to the Facebcook page Hawaii Police Department said, Miller “became agitated while patrons at the bar began singing karaoke”. The actor reportedly started “yelling obscenities and at one point grabbed the microphone from a 23-year-old woman singing karaoke and later lunged at a 32-year-old man playing darts.”