Trending Hollywood News Today: Chris Rock breaks silence over Will Smith incident, BTS' Jungkook slams a troll and more

Hollywood never stays calm. Celebrities are always buzzing in the news circuit. Today stars like Chris Rock, Will Smith, BTS member Jungkook, Die Hard actor Bruce Willis and many others made it to the headlines. Chris Rock and Will Smith's slap controversy from Oscars 2022 does not seem to die so fast. Bruce Willis has decided to quit acting because of his health condition. Jungkook slammed a troll on social media. Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin of Crash Landing On You exchanged wedding vows. Scroll on for all the details.

Chris Rock breaks silence over Will Smith incident

For the first time after King Richard actor Will Smith slapped him on stage at Oscars 2022, Chris Rock broke his silence on the episode. At an event in Boston, Chris said, "How was your weekend? I don't have a bunch of s**t about what happened, so if you came to hear that, I have a whole show I wrote before this weekend. I'm still kind of processing what happened. So, at some point I'll talk about that s**t. And it will be serious and funny."

BTS' Jungkook slams a troll

A Twitter account known as the BTS translator Sel posted about BTS member Jungkook's nasty exchange with the troll. Junkook replied to a message by a troll that read, "Are you bored? eat dog sh*t." read the troll's message. He hit back at the troll in a classy way and replied, "Aren't your words really extreme?" and then added, "Ah if you crumble up choco pie (into a ball) the shape looks similar."

Bruce Willis quits acting

Die Hard star Bruce Willis has put an end to his career as he got diagnosed with aphasia. His daughter Rumer Willis took to Instagram to make the announcement. She wrote, "To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities. As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him."

Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin of Crash Landing On You are now married

South Korean stars Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin who appeared in Netflix's show Crash Landing On You have exchanged wedding vows. The pictures from their wedding ceremony are all over the internet. Fans congratulated the couple by trending #BinJinWedding.

Joaquin Phoenix's Joker sequel delayed

As per the latest reports, work on Joaquin Phoenix's Joker's sequel has slowed down. The reason for the same is still unclear. The Ankler, via Comicbook, has reported that the progress on the Joker 2 script has slowed down which may affect the release of the film.