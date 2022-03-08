Trending Hollywood News Today: Alia Bhatt joins Gal Gadot's next, BTS gets mentioned in a CBSE Board exam and more

Among the biggest newsmakers of the day from Hollywood we have celebrities like K-pop band BTS, Alia Bhatt-Gal Gadot, Meghan Fox-Machine Gun Kelly and many others. Korean boy band made it to the headlines as they got mentioned in CBSE exam paper. Alia Bhatt is now a Hollywood star as she has signed her first international project with Gal Gadot. Machine Gun Kelly and Meghan Fox are already talking about wedding and have decided on the band that they want for special day. Scroll on to get all the dope. Also Read - Alia Bhatt vs Ankita Lokhande – Who looked better in Rs 10k worth co-ord set? VIEW PICS

BTS finds mention in CBSE board exams

Korean boy band BTS has become so famous that it has now found a mention in CBSE board exam papers. The comprehension had a mention of BTS saying that people are using the lyrics of their songs to learn Korean language. Also Read - Chiranjeevi and Prabhas share heartfelt posts thanking Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy for THIS beautiful gesture

Yall yesterday was my English exam and in the reading comprehension we got the passage on ✨BTS✨??? pic.twitter.com/mOb5PlzSnp — Haters You Got No James (@BTSTHEB56583206) March 8, 2022

Alia Bhatt heads Hollywood

Gangubai Kathiawadi star Alia Bhatt has signed her first Hollywood project. She will reportedly be seen in Netflix's spy thriller Heart Of Stone which will be directed by Tom Harper. The film also stars Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot. Alia's fans are super excited with this news. Also Read - BTS gets mentioned in a CBSE Board exam; ARMY says, 'Hamare yahan kyu aise teachers nahi hai'

shares a topless picture and talks about babies

Britney Spears who is currently enjoying her vacation is setting the internet on fire with her bold pictures. She recently shared a topless picture on Instagram and wrote about having babies. The singer captioned the picture as, "Planning on having babies in Polynesia."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears)

Machine Gun Kelly wants BTS to perform at his wedding with

In an interview with Ellen DeGeneres, Machine Gun Kelly stated that he would like K-pop band BTS to perform at his wedding with Megan Fox. He stated that he is a big fan of the band and remembered meeting them at Billboard Music Awards. "I met them at the Billboard Awards, they were, like, stoked to meet me," he said.

Leonardo DiCaprio donates USD 10 million in support of Ukraine

If the latest reports are anything to go by, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio has donated USD 10 million in support of Ukraine amidst war with Russia. It is being stated that his grandmother belonged to Odessa, thus, he has a special connect. As reported by polishnews.co.uk., the information about DiCaprio's donation was revealed by International Visegrad Fund.