One of the big Korean dramas of 2024 is Marry My Husband. It stars Park Min Young, Na In-Woo and Song Ha-Yoon in lead roles. The plot is about a woman who finds out that her husband is cheating on her as she gets diagnosed with cancer. She gets murdered by his girlfriend and him. Then, she finds herself time travelling to her life 10 years back and restarts her revenge. It is a drama with loads of comedy and action. The Korean drama is adapted from a webtoon. Park Min Young has been in the news for numerous reasons of late. Also Read - BTS member RM confesses to postponing military enlistment; reveals why he was afraid and worried

BTS reference in Marry My Husband

There is a strong BTS reference in Marry My Husband in the latest episode. The characters realise that they have time travelled with songs like Dynamite and Spring Day. There is a BGM of No More Dream as well. As we know, BTS aka Bangtan Boys made their debut in 2013. The sixth episode had BGM of BTS songs. This is how ARMY reacted on the same. Also Read - BTS fans unhappy with Dance Plus Pro judges Remo D'Souza, Shakti Mohan turning blind eye to 'peak plagiarism' done by The Trend group

When they took " @bts_bighit" to another level #MarryMyHusbandEp6 pic.twitter.com/GX9nxMhHn9 — HAPPY PRIDE EVERYDAY in CherryMagicEra ? (@AR_PatPran) January 17, 2024

And the the whole eo was so good Na Inwoo was so good as jihyuk he is a really good actor and the last scene of them realising they both time traveled due to dyna and spring day ?? that was hilarious yet quite creative — Sam⁷? (@BangtanforAs) January 17, 2024

him: "did you say dynamite?!" IM ON THE FKCING FLOOR pic.twitter.com/Z6qit7vh6N — ٰ (@scorpiolassie) January 17, 2024

they both realising that they travelled back in time as they were talking about “Dynamite” and “Spring Day” by BTS - WHICH WERE NOT RELEASED IN THE PAST YET !!!! what in the multiverse is this ???#MarryMyHusbandEp6 #MarryMyHusband pic.twitter.com/PMxgViYHXo — Haaaaaari⁷ ? (@pporapippam1306) January 16, 2024

Park Min Young caught in financial fraud controversy

In 2023, it was said that Park Min Young was dating businessman Kang Jong Hyun. Later, he was charged with embezzlement of USD 45.7 million from Bithumb through his affiliates. It deals with cryptocurrency. She said she did not have any financial dealings with him. Dispatch did an article where it was written that he had transferred USD 190,000 to her account.