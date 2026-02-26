Marvel's Wolverine to RETURN but not on big screen? Here's what we know

Good news for Marvel fans! Your favourite mutant will return soon but this time not on the big screen. Read on to know more about it.

Get together, Marvel enthusiasts who own a PS5! The release date for the video game featuring the mutant with the adamantium claws, Wolverine, has been announced. On September 15, 2026, the Wolverine game is scheduled to be released. This stand-alone game in the Marvel Spider-Man world, created by Insomniac Games in collaboration with Marvel Games, offers a new plot while preserving continuity with earlier games. Putting themselves in Logan's place, players will learn how to use feral combat, unleash berserker wrath, and navigate a world full with well-known X-Men allies and foes.

Who will play the role of Wolverine?

American actor Liam McIntyre plays Wolverine in the game, bringing Logan's struggle as a reluctant hero to life. Wolverine, built for quick, fluid, and visceral fighting, uses his retractable claws and unparalleled healing to destroy opponents by fusing raw aggression with ruthless accuracy. Drawing on decades of comic book lore, the plot presents an original tale that differs from previous Marvel games while including components from other renditions.

Marvel Wolverine PS5 characters

Apart from Logan, Marvel's Wolverine has a vibrant cast of characters, including Mystique, Omega Red, and the menacing Sentinels. Wolverine's internal

conflict and the outside conflicts come together in the game's rich universe to provide an engrossing PS5 experience.

Marvel's Wolverine, which will debut in September, is set to be a must-play for lovers of superhero action because it combines savage combat, an intricate storyline, and references to the venerable X-Men universe. Players may anticipate immersing themselves in Logan's world, where every confrontation is fierce, every claw attack counts, and the berserker's effects are constant.

