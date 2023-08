K-drama fans are in for a treat this week as a new show, Mask Girl is all set to stream on OTT this weekend. If you’re looking for a thriller series to give you the chills, this series will definitely be one that will have you constantly hooked with its unpredictable twists and turns. Written and Directed by Kim Yong-Hoon, the series has been produced by House of Impression and Bonfactory and is based on the Naver webtoon of the same name by Mae-mi, which was published between 2015 to 2018.

When and where to watch Mask Girl on OTT

The all-new thriller K-drama series will be streaming on OTT giant Netflix from August 18, 2023. The black comedy/thriller show will comprise 7 episodes, while the runtime of each episode has not been revealed yet.

Mask Girl cast

The series will star Kim Mo-mi essaying the role of Go Hyun Jung. Popular K-pop artist Nana will be making her Netflix Original debut with Mask Girl. Ahn Jae Hong, who is best known for his guest appearance in the series Kingdom will be starring as Joo Oh Nam.

Mask Girl story and plot

Other cast members include Yeom Hye-ran as Kim Kyung-ja, Choi Daniel as Team Leader Park and Lee Jun-young in a special appearance.

The official plot of the Mask Girl revolves around an office worker Kim Mo-mi, who is insecure about her looks. She then takes on a masked identity and becomes an internet personality by night until a chain of ill-fated events change her life forever.

Joo Oh Nam is Kim Mo-mi’s coworker, who also happens to have a one-sided crush on her. Just like her, he feels inferior about his appearance and lacks presence in general. His only source of joy is watching internet broadcasts, but unfortunately, Joo Oh Nam too gets swept up in an unexpected incident with his crush.

Mask Girl trailer

The 1 minute and 58 seconds-long trailer received immense love from the cast’s fans. Several users took to the comments section to react to the trailer. One user wrote, “32 seconds in i like it already, i dont even need to watch the rest of the video i can tell this is going to be good.” Another comment read, “Dude this is literally wayyy out of this world, like they took psychotic thriller into a whole new level within the Kdrama world. Nonetheless can’t wait to watch this when it comes out.”