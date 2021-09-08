Matrix 4: Priyanka Chopra shares a crucial update from Keanu Reeves starrer; says, 'almost time to take that pill'

After becoming one of the biggest stars in Bollywood, Desi Girl and international icon, is now establishing her market in the west. The actress shared a crucial update about her upcoming biggie, Matrix 4 by announcing that the trailer of the film will release tomorrow at 6: 30 pm in India. The gorgeous lady, shared the trailer release and wrote, "And it’s almost time to take that pill!!! Trailer Thursday at 6AM PT (6:30pm IST) Check out the link to be a part of the Matrix experience. https://thechoiceisyours.whatisthematrix.com #TheMatrixMovie@TheMatrixMovie." Also Read - 'Jai Mata Di,' Priyanka Chopra Jonas shows love to Will Smith's wife Jada Pinkett Smith who gets a tattoo of Goddess Sita

In the interactive link, we have the option of choosing one from a red or a blue pill, which redirects to different realities. If you click on the red pill, it leads to a voiceover by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, who says, "This is the moment for you to show us what is real but that couldn't be further from the truth. Could be this is the first day of the rest of your life but if you want it, you gotta fight for it." On the other hand, choosing the blue pill, leads to the voice of , who reasons of being in a difficult situation of distinguishing between reality and fiction.

The starrer also features , Jonathan Groff, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Christina Ricci and Jessica Yu Li Henwick in pivotal roles. Directed by Lana Wachowski, The Matrix Resurrections is set to hit the screens in December.