This is a devastating day for the entire Friends fandom. Matthew Perry aka Chandler Bing is no more. Sources from the Police authorities have said that he was found dead in a hot tub. He was 54. Matthew Perry's body was discovered by the Los Angeles Police at around 4 am. Born in an affluent family, grew up in Montreal and Los Angeles. Matthew Perry began working since childhood. As of now, no foul play has been suspected by the cops. But the homicide and robberies unit is doing a thorough check. There is shock all over social media after this news has come through. Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: Justin Bieber tests COVID-19 positive, BTS shrine in Japan, Chrissy Teigen confirms undergoing IVF and more

Matthew Perry's sudden demise at 54

The actor had battled addiction to painkillers and alcohol for a long time. Matthew Perry checked into rehab on many occasions. It seems he had spent around USD 9 million on his treatment. The actor apparently battled severe anxiety even when he was working on the superhit sitcom. Matthew Perry also suffered some health issues. However, no drugs were apparently recovered from his residence. The management team of the actor is not giving a public statement as of now. Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: ARMY trends YoonKook with full power as Stay Alive album goes live, Kylie Jenner upset with Travis Scott and more

Fans mourn the demise of Matthew Perry

Fans are deeply pained over the death of the star. Friends has been a huge part of the growing up years of millions of young people all over the world. Take a look at some of the reactions... Also Read - Trending Hollywood news today: BTS’ Jungkook impresses ARMY with his cover of Harry Styles' Falling, Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik break up and more

Trending Now

Te voy a extrañar demasiado, para nosotros los fanáticos de Friends se nos fue uno de los amigos, uno ya no está, y fuiste uno de los más queridos, con tu humor sarcástico nos hiciste reír por años... ??#matthewperry #chandlerbing ? pic.twitter.com/Guhf7HFKZV — Sonia (@tangerinelz) October 29, 2023

@dateline_keith My sincere condolences to you, your lovely wife and your combined families on the sad passing of your stepson #matthewperry pic.twitter.com/Kh4cVtdhRU — Denise Stoltenberg (@VampsRUs2525) October 29, 2023

I can't say I've cried or was even truly saddened by the death of a celebrity before except Kevin Conroy, but now we've lost Matthew Perry who I literally Qoute his charecter Chandler daily and have been for 20 years, ty for all the laughs you'll be missed #friends #matthewperry — Krenzo (@Krenzo_Sam) October 29, 2023

Morning started with bad news.

our #chandlerbing is no more.

Absolutely devastated by the news ? R.I.P. Matthew Langford Perry (August 19, 1969 - October 28, 2023)#matthewperry

friends wouldn't have been friends without @MatthewPerry ❤️#friends @quote_friends @FriendsTV pic.twitter.com/5OrzXWSnhH — Prachi Ghanekar ? (@Prachi_ghanekar) October 29, 2023

Accidental drowning is not as uncommon as it seems. Many people suffer cardiac arrests during drowning, which is the main cause of death. Children are at maximum risk. In the past celebs like Whitney Houston, Sridevi, Naya Riviera passed away due to drowning.