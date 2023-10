Matthew Perry was found dead in a hot tub. He was 54 and his sudden death has left celebs and fans in shock. He was best known for his iconic role as Chandler Bing in the popular TV series Friends. However, Matthew Perry has left an indelible mark on cinema with his other diverse roles. He played characters with relatable vulnerability that continue to resonate with audiences worldwide. Take a look at some of his best works that fans will always remember. Also Read - Matthew Perry aka Chandler Bing of Friends found dead at 54; body discovered in hot tub

Fools Rush In (1997)

In this romantic comedy, Perry starred alongside Salma Hayek. The film follows a spontaneous Las Vegas marriage and the ensuing challenges. Perry's charisma shines as he navigates love, cultural differences, and family dynamics.

Almost Heroes (1998)

A quirky adventure comedy where Perry plays a bumbling explorer alongside the late Chris Farley. Their misadventures take them on a wild journey to beat Lewis and Clark to the Pacific Ocean.

Three to Tango (1999)

Perry teams up with Neve Campbell in this romantic comedy. He portrays an architect caught in a hilarious misunderstanding. The film explores mistaken identities, professional ambitions, and unexpected romance.

The Whole Nine Yards (2000)

Perry shares the screen with Bruce Willis in this dark comedy. He plays a mild-mannered dentist unwittingly embroiled in a mob hitman’s world. The witty banter between Perry and Willis adds layers of humour to the plot.

Serving Sara (2002)

Perry stars opposite Elizabeth Hurley in this quirky legal comedy. He portrays a process server caught up in a high-stakes divorce case. The film combines slapstick humour with courtroom drama, showcasing Perry’s comedic timing.

Remembering Matthew Perry is bittersweet, but celebrating his talent and contributions can help keep his memory alive.