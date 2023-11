Friends actor Matthew Perry’s passing away was a big shock for everyone. The show was loved by one and all and it was difficult to see one of the actors leaving so soon. Matthew Perry was loved as Chandler and his passing away was heartbreaking. He passed away on October 28 at the age of 54. His body was discovered by the Los Angeles Police at around 4 am in a hot tub. His funeral happened yesterday (Friday). He was laid to rest at the Los Angeles cemetery. Also Read - Matthew Perry passes away: Friends costars Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox and others devastated after losing their Chandler

Show business media reported that his last journey was attended by his relatives and also by his Friends costars. The funeral happened at the Forest Lawn cemetery in the Hollywood Hills which is in the neighborhood of Los Angeles.

Matthew Perry cremated mile away from Friends set

The place is less than a mile from the Warner Brothers studio where Friends was shot. This is the same place where many big stars from Hollywood were laid to rest. Michael Jackson, Lucille Ball and Elizabeth Taylor were also cremated at the same place.

Matthew's costars attend his last journey

TMZ and the New York Post's Page Six reported that all of Matthew’s five co-stars from Friends, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer were there for their Chandler’s last moments yesterday.

Matthew Perry's father, John Bennett Perry, and his stepfather, Keith Morrison were also spotted at the last journey. There were reportedly 20 people at the place. This is a big story in Entertainment news.

Joint statement by Friends cast

Earlier, Matthew Perry’s Friends costars issued a joint statement to People magazine regarding his demise. They shared, “We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family. There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss.”

“In time we will say more, as and when we are able. For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world,” they added.