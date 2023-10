Who isn’t a fan of Friends? The American TV sitcom holds a special place in everyone’s hearts. And now, the show has an emotional connect as well. It was a heartbreaking news that we all got yesterday. Friends actor Matthew Perry aka Chandler Bing passed away. He was 54 and his body was discovered by the Los Angeles Police at around 4 am in a hot tub. This news has left everyone shell shocked. This was a big story in Entertainment News. Also Read - Matthew Perry no more: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, BTS leader RM, Ranveer Singh and more mourn his demise [View Posts]

However, many have been waiting to know how his costars, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Lisa Kudrow are dealing with this loss. They have no spoken about Matthew’s demise yet. As per reports in Page Six, they will soon shared a joint statement about this heartbreaking incident. Also Read - Matthew Perry Beyond Friends: A look at his Top 5 best performances ever

Matthew's Friends costars are devastated

The sources have said that they are all heartbroken and devastated. The added that cast is reeling from the loss of their brother. The entire cast are close, they will be devastated, because they were together through the best of times and worst of times. Also Read - Matthew Perry aka Chandler Bing of Friends found dead at 54; body discovered in hot tub

Trending Now

The source also added that when Matthew was sick, the entire cast stood by his side fiercely and protected him. Earlier, the Friends makers, Marta Kauffman, David Crane and Kevin Bright shared a joint statement in the memory of their Chandler.

Statement by Friends makers

A report in LA Times quoted them, “We are shocked and deeply, deeply saddened by our beloved friend Matthew’s passing. It still seems impossible. All we can say is that we feel blessed to have had him as part of our lives. He was always the funniest person in the room. More than that, he was the sweetest, with a giving and selfless heart. We send all of our love to his family and friends.”

Talking about his demise, until now, the cops have found no foul play in Matthew sudden death. Also, no drugs were apparently recovered from his residence.