Megan Fox and her beau Machine Gun Kelly got engaged some months back. She put up a long post on how she felt on cloud nine as he proposed to her with a ring in Puerto Rico. In a long Instagram note, she said that they drank each other's blood. She had written, "I said yes … and then we drank each other's blood." People were quite surprised about what she exactly tried to mean about the same. Some people's imagination went wild. In short, there was extreme curiosity around what the couple did. In the April issue of British Glamour, Megan Fox was asked to explain her statement.

She said that the statement might have misled people that they are with goblets and from a show like Game of Thrones, drinking the blood of one another. She was quoted as saying, "It's just a few drops, but yes, we do consume each other's blood on occasion for ritual purposes only." Megan Fox, who is 35 said she is into Tarot cards and astrology. She said she also does metaphysical practices and meditations. The actress was quoted as saying, "And I do rituals on new moons and full moons, and all these things. And so, when I do it, it's a passage or it is used for a reason. And it is controlled where it's like, 'Let's shed a few drops of blood and each drink it.'"

She also said that her fiance Machine Gun Kelly whose real name is Colson Baker is much more haphazard and hectic and chaotic. She said he is someone who did happily cut his chest open with broken glass and tell her, "Take my soul." When the reporter asked her if something of that sort actually happened at their home, she told them with a laugh, "Let me tell you. Maybe not exactly like that, but a version of that has happened many times."

The couple met while making the movie Midnight In The Switchgrass. She said she was manifesting someone like him in her life for a long time, and he is her exact physical type. She said that she is elder to him by four years.