Meghan Markle's half sister Samantha files lawsuit claiming what the Suits actress said on Oprah Winfrey's show were fabricated lies

Meghan Markle's family issues do not seem to be ending. As reports emerge that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle might return to the UK to be 'part-time royals', her half-sister Samantha has sued her. In March 2021, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle did an interview with Oprah Winfrey for CBS. In a court, Samantha, 57 said that whatever said about her sister and family during the interview was concocted and fake. Samantha Markle who has written a book The Diary of Princess Pushy's Sister has accused Meghan of making up stories of growing up in 'virtual poverty'.

Samantha Markle said that their father Thomas paid for Meghan to attend expensive private tuitions. She said he also funded her tuitions at the Northwestern University. Meghan Markle had said that she funded her studies on her own by doing odd jobs. In the interview with Oprah she also said that she saw her half-sister Samantha 18-19 years back. Samantha says that the two spent a lot more time together, and she has photographic proof of the same. Meghan Markle had alleged that Samantha changed her surname to Markle after the news emerged that Meghan was dating Prince Harry.

Samantha in the lawsuit said that the Suits actress lied about her family so that the two "could not could not interfere with or contradict the false narrative and fairytale life story [she] concocted." She has alleged that Meghan Markle caused her immense mental and emotional distress. Meghan Markle is known as the Duchess of Sussex. Meghan Markle had told Oprah Winfrey, "I grew up as an only child, which everyone who grew up around me knows, and I wished I had siblings. I would have loved to have had siblings."