Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway’s The Devil Wears Prada 2 holds STRONG in India, earns Rs 8 Crore in week 2

Read further to know how Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway's sequel is performing in india, and what can be the lifetime run of the movie in the country?

Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway’s The Devil Wears Prada 2 holds STRONG in India, earns Rs 8 Crore in week 2

The Devil Wears Prada 2 just isn’t cooling off in India. After a strong debut week, pulling in Rs 21.70 crore, the film kept momentum going, raking in another Rs 8 crore during the second week. Most of that came in over the weekend about Rs 6 crore, then it squeezed out another Rs 2 crore on the weekdays. That brings the total to almost Rs 30 crore after just 14 days.

People tracking the numbers are predicting The Devil Wears Prada 2 will end its run somewhere around Rs 35 crore. That’s pretty impressive for a Hollywood movie built on sharp dialogue and character-driven jokes, not loud action or superheroes. Usually, movies like this don’t draw huge crowds in India, so this run is turning heads. No doubt, it’s a hit.

And it’s not just this film. Hollywood’s been on a roll in India lately, four blockbusters back-to-back. Project Hail Mary, Michael, and Lee Cronin’s The Mummy all turned profits before The Devil Wears Prada 2 landed. Seems like Indian audiences are showing up for all kinds of big studio movies these days, not just the comic book stuff.

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Box Office Breakdown So Far

Week 1: Rs 21.70 crore, Week 2: Rs 8.00 crore, Total after 14 days: Rs 29.70 crore. The movie didn’t just vanish after its opening, fans spread the word, came back for second viewings, and kept the buzz alive.

Star-Studded Cast Returns

Of course, the cast plays a big part in that. Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway return as Miranda and Andy, along with Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci. The sequel also ropes in Kenneth Branagh, Simone Ashley, Justin Theroux, Lucy Liu, and a bunch more well-known faces.

Why The Sequel Worked In India

The original built up a dedicated fanbase on TV and streaming. That nostalgia, plus Streep and Hathaway’s star appeal, got people to buy tickets. Strong reviews and the film’s quick wit pushed it even further. This wasn’t just a flash-in-the-pan opening weekend, it held steady, proving it connected with audiences beyond the hype.

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