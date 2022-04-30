Met Gala 2022: Did you know Priyanka Chopra broke this BIG rule at the extravagant affair in 2018?

Met Gala 2022 is just a day away and fans are extremely excited to see who wears what as they walk the prestigious red carpet. Stars posing at the Met Gala steps has become a big thing and celebs put in an extra effort to dress up their best. For the past few years, , who has now become a global sensation, has also been making Met Gala appearances. It's reportedly at this Gala that she made her relationship with Nick Jonas public. Well, here's an interesting scoop. When at Met Gala, celebrities have to adhere to the strict rule book but in 2018, Priyanka Chopra broke a major rule. Also Read - Hollywood News weekly rewind: Petition to remove Amber Heard from Aquaman 2, Deepika Padukone at Met Gala 2022 before Cannes and more

At Met Gala there is a strict rule that no selfies are allowed. This rule has been imposed by the organisers reportedly so that celebs enjoy the event instead of being stuck to their phones. However, in 2018, Priyanka Chopra posted a picture on social media that had her posing for a selfie with Tiffany Haddish, and Karlie Kloss inside the bathroom at Met Gala. Check it out below: Also Read - Trending celeb pics of the day: Shweta Nanda's unseen wedding pictures go VIRAL; Janhvi Kapoor sets temperatures soaring and more

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

In 2018, Priyanka Chopra wore a Ralph Lauren gown in deep maroon. It was a velvet dress that had an embellished hood in gold. As shared by Ralph Lauren, the hood took almost 250 hours to hand bead. The dramatic trench coat had grabbed everyone's attention. It was one of the best looks of Priyanka Chopra at the Met Gala. Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: Amber Heard, Elon Musk relationship deets out, ARMY trips over BTS' Suga and PSY's song That That and more

Apart from her, too had once broken this rule of no selfies at Met Gala. She had posted the most epic selfie of all time that had , Lily Aldridge, Paris Jackson, Ashton Sanders, Frank Ocean, P. Diddy, , A$AP Rocky, and of course Kylie and and many more posing in the bathroom.