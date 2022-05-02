Met Gala 2022 is just a few hours away. It happens every year on the first Monday of May and is scheduled for tomorrow, May 2. Celebs who will be attending the fashion event might be busy with last minute preparations. Even fans seem to be all set for the high-profile fashion event as they are sharing memes and past outfits of celebs. Wrote a user, “Okay but when beyoncé shows up to the met gala in this schiaparelli couture piece, then what?” Another one tweeted, “me getting ready to judge the met gala looks from the comfort of my bed #MetGala.” The late Chadwick Boseman is also being remembered for what he wore at the 2018 Met Gala. Have a look at some of the tweets below: Also Read - Eid 2022: Here's how Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor and more Bollywood celebs will be celebrating the festival [Exclusive]

no man will ever top chadwick boseman’s all-white versace look at the 2018 met gala. pic.twitter.com/ihBqNzflel — chu (@chuuzus) May 1, 2022

me getting ready to judge the met gala looks from the comfort of my bed #MetGala pic.twitter.com/CJDzeTPjCh — ✨ (@PRADAXBBY) May 2, 2022

Who is real Met Gala Queen? 1) Like for Selena Gomez 2.)Retweet for pic.twitter.com/M3XDouniFb — metgala stan acc (@beIlisperennis) May 2, 2022

blake lively, ariana grande & gigi hadid at the met gala '18. ✨ pic.twitter.com/RfNMP0iWTJ — ؘ (@arianafeeds) May 1, 2022

the 2018 met gala was one for the books. pic.twitter.com/5nGSAtBEM0 — 2000s (@PopCulture2000s) May 1, 2022

okay but when beyoncé shows up to the met gala in this schiaparelli couture piece, then what? pic.twitter.com/kNn0zEjirq — BEYTHOVEN (@beyonceparkwood) April 30, 2022

So, are you all excited for the event? Tweet to us @bollywood_life and let us know.