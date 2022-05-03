Met Gala 2022: NCT's Johnny aka John Suh subjected to racist remarks by paparazzi; upset K-Pop fans remind him that he's American

Met Gala 2022 is trending all over. K-Pop fans are happy that NCT member Johnny is representing K-Pop at the event. Johnny who is a rapper in SM Town's NCT 127 and NCT U is from America. He is born in Chicago, Illinois and is pursuing his career in Seoul, Korea. Johnny whose full name is Suh Young-ho made a dashing entry at the event. He wore an outfit from Peter Do. He wore a black blazer that fitted him like a dream. The outfit also had a cape that glided down the red carpet. With his hair slicked back with a few strands in the front, he looked straight out of a dream. Cheering fans greeted him outside the venue. Also Read - Ajay Devgn's Runway 34 holds well on day 4 at the box office, Tiger Shroff's Heropanti 2 crashes, Chiranjeevi-Ram Charan's Acharya is a washout

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NCT Official Instagram (@nct)

Johnny made his debut at the Met Gala 2022 joining K-Pop artists like EXO's Lay, PSY, Rain and Super Junior's Siwon who were there previously. Johnny had often spoken about how he wished to be at the Met Gala. This time, the theme was In America: An Anthology of Fashion. But a video is doing the rounds where a paparazzi who wants to click Johnny says that he is unable to follow his instructions. The cameraman says that oblivious of the fact that being an American, Johnny is fluent in English. K-Pop stans and others are fuming at this racist behaviour.

Like im gonna need the name of this man to get his job taken from him im being serious, how’s he allowed to work in the industry and have enough confidence to say this straight up ?? pic.twitter.com/0W97pfIl3H — nr- JOHNNYS SECURITY (@214yongss) May 2, 2022

Nctzen or not, anyone can see how disrespectful that reporter/paparazzi was to Johnny. Racism and xenophobia is a problem idols face everytime they go to America — nr- JOHNNYS SECURITY (@214yongss) May 2, 2022

He can’t even pronounce is name right ? — Yang? (@chengiebaobei) May 3, 2022

NCT fans are upset. Actress and model HoYeon Jung of Squid Game fame was also there. She represented Louis Vuitton. But Johnny of NCT was in good spirits all through as he greeted fans and basked in the attention.