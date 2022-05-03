Met Gala 2022: NCT's Johnny aka John Suh subjected to racist remarks by paparazzi; upset K-Pop fans remind him that he's American

Met Gala 2022 is trending all over. K-Pop fans are happy that NCT member Johnny is representing K-Pop at the event. Johnny who is a rapper in SM Town's NCT 127 and NCT U is from America. He is born in Chicago, Illinois and is pursuing his career in Seoul, Korea. Johnny whose full name is Suh Young-ho made a dashing entry at the event. He wore an outfit from Peter Do. He wore a black blazer that fitted him like a dream. The outfit also had a cape that glided down the red carpet. With his hair slicked back with a few strands in the front, he looked straight out of a dream. Cheering fans greeted him outside the venue. Also Read - Ajay Devgn's Runway 34 holds well on day 4 at the box office, Tiger Shroff's Heropanti 2 crashes, Chiranjeevi-Ram Charan's Acharya is a washout
Johnny made his debut at the Met Gala 2022 joining K-Pop artists like EXO's Lay, PSY, Rain and Super Junior's Siwon who were there previously. Johnny had often spoken about how he wished to be at the Met Gala. This time, the theme was In America: An Anthology of Fashion. But a video is doing the rounds where a paparazzi who wants to click Johnny says that he is unable to follow his instructions. The cameraman says that oblivious of the fact that being an American, Johnny is fluent in English. K-Pop stans and others are fuming at this racist behaviour. Also Read - Kundali Bhagya: OMG! Shraddha Arya slaps Sanjay Gangnani on the sets – here's what happened
NCT fans are upset. Actress and model HoYeon Jung of Squid Game fame was also there. She represented Louis Vuitton. But Johnny of NCT was in good spirits all through as he greeted fans and basked in the attention. Also Read - Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Case: Pirates of the Caribbean star suffered loss of USD 22.5 million after being removed from the franchise
Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.
Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram. Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for latest updates.