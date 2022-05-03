The Met Gala is happening and everyone is walking down the red carpet with their best fashion foot forward. The Kardashians and Jenners, Pregnant Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Vanessa Nadal, and and more walked the red carpet of the Met Gala, however, it was Blake and Ryan got understood the memo the best, it seems. The Mr and Mrs stole the show at Met Gala Red Carpet 2022 and how! This year's theme of Met Gala is In America: An Anthology of Fashion. As per reports, it's the most basic which is ultra-formal and a white tie. And Ryan and Blake won hearts. Their red carpet appearance is stealing hearts and how! Also Read - Met Gala 2022 best dressed: Kim Kardashian-Pete Davidson, Joe Jonas-Sophie Turner and more stylish couples who set red carpet on fire

Talking about Blake's outfit, the gorgeous actress joined the bandwagon of some epic dress transformations tonight. Blake herself revealed that her Versace outfit was a tribute to New York City. The actress' outfit transformation is compared to the Statue of Liberty. She walked in with a pink metallic gown with a buffy bow and, it was transformed into a greenish hue. The Statue of Liberty initially had a copper look and now it is all green. Also, the train of Blake's elaborate gown comes with a map and it is said to represent the ceiling of Grand Central Station. Well, that's about the outfit. Now coming back to the adorable husband-wife duo, Ryan's loving gaze as Blake stole the red carpet with her outfit transformation all over the internet, winning hearts. It goes without saying, Blake and Ryan are not just ruling the red carpet of Met Gala 2022 but also the social media right now. Check out the tweets below: Also Read - Met Gala 2022 worst dressed celebs: Kourtney Kardashian, Camila Cabello, Bradley Cooper and more fail to make a mark at the starry night [View Pics]

Co-chair of the 2022 #MetGala, @BlakeLively, stuns in a Versace gown that pays homage to New York City. See more here: pic.twitter.com/7IWzS6nKdZ — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) May 2, 2022

Find someone who looks at you the way Ryan Reynolds looks at Blake Lively. ? #MetGala pic.twitter.com/0UDiPHvvdQ — People (@people) May 3, 2022

Find yourself someone that looks at you the way Ryan Reynolds looks at Blake Lively #MetGala pic.twitter.com/GErwdrktka — abby | nw heartstopper!! (@swiftalways99) May 2, 2022

If he Doesn't look at you the way RYAN looks at BLAKE , Girl he is not the one ?❤️#MetGala #MetGala2022 #BlakeLively #RyanReynolds pic.twitter.com/7olFR9cBZi — ?????? ? (@AgentPerry___) May 3, 2022

Icons @blakelively and @VancityReynolds arrived at the #MetGala red carpet giving us true couple goals ❤️ See all the best couple style of the night here: https://t.co/L9JyoLLlh8 pic.twitter.com/8ZodEKSphA — Teen Vogue (@TeenVogue) May 2, 2022

ryan reynolds just sitting back and watching blake lively have her moment is the most precious thing, if this isn’t love then idk what is#MetGala #MetGala2022 pic.twitter.com/EdReJMPabw — ??☂️ (@itsamshow) May 2, 2022

I WANT WHAT BLAKE AND RYAN HAVE #MetGala #MetGala2022 pic.twitter.com/GrWUdxcywp — Gio is a sunflower ? (@harrehsdimpless) May 2, 2022

i love ryan and blake so much. look at him as he watches her ?? #MetGala #MetGala2022 pic.twitter.com/C7qcA93uVg — amina ? (@its_aminaa_) May 2, 2022

It wouldn't be wrong to call Ryan and Blake the IT couple who stole the show at the Met Gala this year. They were one of the best-looking couples at the grand event. It's sure to gown down in the history of Met. Also Read - Met Gala 2022: Kim Kardarshian-Pete Davidson make a romantic appearance, Kourtney Kardashian-Travis Barker match in skirts; Jenners make heads turn [View Pics]