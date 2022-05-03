The Met Gala is happening and everyone is walking down the red carpet with their best fashion foot forward. The Kardashians and Jenners, Pregnant Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Vanessa Nadal, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds and more walked the red carpet of the Met Gala, however, it was Blake and Ryan got understood the memo the best, it seems. The Mr and Mrs stole the show at Met Gala Red Carpet 2022 and how! This year's theme of Met Gala is In America: An Anthology of Fashion. As per reports, it's the most basic which is ultra-formal and a white tie. And Ryan and Blake won hearts. Their red carpet appearance is stealing hearts and how! Also Read - Met Gala 2022 best dressed: Kim Kardashian-Pete Davidson, Joe Jonas-Sophie Turner and more stylish couples who set red carpet on fire
Talking about Blake's outfit, the gorgeous actress joined the bandwagon of some epic dress transformations tonight. Blake herself revealed that her Versace outfit was a tribute to New York City. The actress' outfit transformation is compared to the Statue of Liberty. She walked in with a pink metallic gown with a buffy bow and, it was transformed into a greenish hue. The Statue of Liberty initially had a copper look and now it is all green. Also, the train of Blake's elaborate gown comes with a map and it is said to represent the ceiling of Grand Central Station. Well, that's about the outfit. Now coming back to the adorable husband-wife duo, Ryan's loving gaze as Blake stole the red carpet with her outfit transformation all over the internet, winning hearts. It goes without saying, Blake and Ryan are not just ruling the red carpet of Met Gala 2022 but also the social media right now. Check out the tweets below: Also Read - Met Gala 2022 worst dressed celebs: Kourtney Kardashian, Camila Cabello, Bradley Cooper and more fail to make a mark at the starry night [View Pics]
It wouldn't be wrong to call Ryan and Blake the IT couple who stole the show at the Met Gala this year. They were one of the best-looking couples at the grand event. It's sure to gown down in the history of Met. Also Read - Met Gala 2022: Kim Kardarshian-Pete Davidson make a romantic appearance, Kourtney Kardashian-Travis Barker match in skirts; Jenners make heads turn [View Pics]
Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.
Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram. Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for latest updates.