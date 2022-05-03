Met Gala 2022 is underway and pictures of many celebrities walking the prestigious red carpet are making it to the internet. Among the Indian celebrities, it seems it is Natasha Poonawalla who is going to make everyone's heads turn. She has slipped into a golden saree by none other than Sabyasachi Mukherjee. Her saree that has a long trail has been teamed up with a metal corset. Taking to his Instagram account, Sabyasachi Mukherjee shared all the intricate details of Natasha Poonawalla's look and also shared some stunning pictures of the diva. Also Read - Met Gala 2022: Pregnant Sophie Turner flaunts her baby bump in style with Joe Jonas

In the caption, Sabyasachi Mukherjee shared "For me the sari is a truly unique and versatile garment that owns its identity even as it transcends boundaries and geographies. Back when I was a young fashion student, I often wondered when I would see the sari at big global fashion events like the Met Gala." Further, he mentioned that the saree is made with some semi-precious stones, crystals and more. The jewellery worn by Natasha Poonawalla is also by Sabyasachi Mukherjee. An excerpt from his post reads, "Sabyasachi contributed to Natasha's vision by celebrating Indian craftsmanship with a gold handcrafted printed tulle sari and trail embroidered with silk floss thread and embellished with bevel beads, semi-precious stones, crystals, sequins and appliquéd printed velvet. The jewellery is a curation of custom pieces from Sabyasachi Fine Jewellery and limited edition collectibles from Sabyasachi's Curiosity Art & Antiquity Project—crafted using traditional techniques with precious and semi-precious stones."

While many praised her look and called Natasha a stunner, a few suggested that her look did not go with the theme of this years Met Gala - In America: An Anthology of Fashion.