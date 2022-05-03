Met Gala 2022: The Bridgerton cast walks the red carpet; Nicola Coughlan wins hearts while Phoebe Dynevor, Simone Ashley, Rege-Jean Page receive flak for their outfits

Met Gala 2022 red carpet: The Bridgertons - Phoebe Dynevor, Simone Ashley, Nicola Coughlan walked but didn't impress the audience because of how averse their fashion statements have been compared to the theme.