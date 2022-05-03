Met Gala is happening in the west and there are quite a few who got the memos right and turned up as per the theme of the year. This year's Met Gala theme is called Gilded Glamour which means In America: An Anthology of Fashion. It talks about the American style and is all about celebrating the unsung heroes of US design. The Kardashians, Jenners, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas, and and others dropped by putting their best fashion foot forward. And the Bridgertons are also here. Phoebe Dynevor, Rege-Jean Page, Simone Ashley, and Nicola Coughlan walked the red carpet of the Met Gala. While Nicola, Rege, and Simone won hearts, Phoebe aka Daphne Bridgerton was met with criticisms for her sheer black outfit which didn't go with the theme of this year at the Met. Also Read - Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Case: Pirates of the Caribbean star suffered loss of USD 22.5 million after being removed from the franchise

Phoebe wore a sheer gown which was from Louis Vuitton's Spring-Summer 2022 ready-to-wear collection. She is styled by Nicky Yates known to have styled , Daisy Edgar-Jones, and Claire Foy to name a few. On the other hand, Rege Jean Page wore a glittery navy blue suit, looking all smouldering hot and boy, that wink! The Duke of Hastings certainly won hearts.

Nicola Coughlan aka Penelope Featherington wore Richard Quinn. A pink and black ball gown with embellishments and feathers. It has OTT puffed sleeves. The viscountess of Bridgerton, Kate aka Simone Ashley looked ravishing in a crop top and skirt by Moschino. However, it was the ones who didn't get the look right who are receiving flak, especially Phoebe aka Daphne. Check out the tweets below:

how r u gonna be on bridgerton but where THIS to the met gala with this year’s theme pic.twitter.com/B1JbtAsuP4 — lucy (@YELENAB3L0VA) May 2, 2022

simone ashley met gala 2022 bridgerton kate sharma kathony kanthony anthony bridgerton fancam fc edit pic.twitter.com/3NsFdDHid1 — naceism ? (@simcneashleys) May 3, 2022

Ladies and gentlemen, Lady Whistledown. ✨ Nicola Coughlan serves Bridgerton realness in her pink and black gown at the Met Gala. (?: Getty Images)#NicolaCoughlan #MetGala pic.twitter.com/U9tkOC7Zmq — PhilSTAR L!fe (@philstarlife) May 3, 2022

Talking about the other celebs who walked the red carpet, , Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, , Lizzo's looks grabbed headlines. was one of the few whose look was criticised heavily.