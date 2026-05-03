Met Gala 2026: Priyanka Chopra Jonas may SKIP fashion's biggest night this year? Here's why

Met Gala 2026: Priyanka Chopra is likely to skip this year's event as she is busy shooting Varanasi in Antarctica, ending her popular first Monday of May tradition.

Met Gala 2026: For years now, the first Monday of May has almost felt like Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s red carpet holiday. Fans have come to expect her bold, head-turning looks at the Met Gala. But this year, it looks like she won’t be walking the steps. According to reports, Priyanka will be skipping the 2026 Met Gala, which is happening on May 4 at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art. The reason is simple and very real; she has already committed to other work. She is currently busy shooting her film Varanasi in Antarctica, of all places.

Why Priyanka Chopra might miss Met Gala 2026?

A recent British Vogue feature hinted that Priyanka could be "otherwise engaged on the first Monday in May – in Antarctica, no less, where she is filming Varanasi." Speaking about the theme, she shared, “I mean… What? You can do anything with that! And, honestly, being a spectator can be just as fun.”

Priyanka and her Met Gala appearances

Even though she won’t be there this year, no one can deny the impact Priyanka has made at the Met Gala in the past. From her striking debut in a dramatic trench coat gown to her many unforgettable couture moments, she has always given the internet something to talk about.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Her absence will definitely be noticed on the red carpet, especially with such a creative theme this year. But it seems fans won’t have to wait too long. Reports suggest she’ll be attending another major international event soon, so we’ll still get to see her serve some serious style.

Priyanka’s Antarctica shoot takes priority

Priyanka has always balanced her Hollywood commitments, global brand work, and personal projects with ease. Missing one Met Gala doesn’t change the fact that she remains one of the most stylish and talked-about Indian celebrities on the world stage.

Priyanka Chopra at the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala in New York pic.twitter.com/za1H4IhvEv — More Culture Less Pop (@culturelesspop) May 2, 2026

Right now, she’s focused on her Antarctica shoot, and knowing her, she’ll probably come back with stories as cool as the location itself. We’ll miss her this May, but we’re already looking forward to whatever she does next.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

