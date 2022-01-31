Mia Khalifa busts death hoax with a savage tweet after her Facebook page turns into a memorial

Fans of former porn star woke up on Monday to a shocking news report about her 'death', which left them worried and concerned. Soon, the news went on viral on social media. The death hoax was sparked after her official Facebook was turned into a memorial. She has now responded to the death reports with a savage tweet leaving everyone in splits. She posted a hilarious meme on Twitter which reads, "Bring out your dead, I am not dead yet! I feel fine." Also Read - Former porn star Mia Khalifa’s BRALESS pictures go viral; fans call her HOT, SEXY, GORGEOUS

It so happened that Mia's Facebook page had a word 'Remembering' above her name. It further mentioned, "We hope that people who love Mia Khalifa will find comfort in visiting their profile to remember and celebrate their life." In the Remembering' tab, there was another section called 'tributes' where the message read, "We hope that this can be a place for Mia Khalifa's friends and family to remember and honour them."



Last year, Mia Khalifa was in the news after she questioned Priyanka Chopra Jonas' silence over the farmers' agitation in India. "Is Mrs. Jonas going to chime in at any point? I'm just curious. This is very much giving me shakira during the Beirut devastation vibes. Silence," she had tweeted. However, she was soon reminded by netizens that the actress did speak out about the issue back in December.

Later, she took a dig at allegations that foreign celebrities were being paid to tweet in favour of the farmers protest in India. "I realized it's inconceivable for us to understand how one can so vehemently claim the largest protest EVER, in HISTORY, is all paid actors, but India has over 1 BILLION PEOPLE, and we can't fathom that... (It tallies up to about the same amount of insane QAnon believers tho)," she had tweeted.

In response, while a section of netizens supported her, trolls and memes featuring her also made it to the comments section, taking a jibe at Mia for interfering in India's internal matter.