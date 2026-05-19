Michael BEATS new releases to win weekend, crosses $700M globally in fourth week

Can Michael beat Oppenheimer to become the highest-grossing biopic ever? Here's what it needs.

Michael BEATS new releases to win weekend, crosses $700M globally in fourth week

Four weeks in, and Michael refuses to slow down. The Michael Jackson biopic bounced back to number one at the North American box office, a clear sign that people still can’t get enough of the King of Pop. Not just in the US either, the movie topped the global charts this weekend, outselling every new film on the market. Let’s talk numbers. Michael pulled in $26.1 million across the US and Canada between Friday and Sunday. According to Exhibitor Relations and BoxOfficeMojo, that’s enough to reclaim the top spot after a brief dip last week.

The story was the same overseas. The film scored another $60 million from international markets, easily beating any other contender out there. Nobody really challenged Michael globally this weekend.

So, What Else Showed Up At The Box Office?

The Devil Wears Prada 2 took second place with $18 million in North America. The sequel brings back all the drama from the fashion world that people loved from the first one. Third place went to Obsession, a horror flick from Focus Features. It opened with $16.1 million. It’s a low-budget thriller starring Michael Johnston and Inde Navarrette centered on a man making a risky deal to win the woman he loves, and naturally, things don’t turn out too well.

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Mortal Kombat II slipped into fourth, earning $13.4 million. The Warner Bros. follow-up is drawn straight from the classic game franchise. The Sheep Detectives with $9.3 million, a family mystery from Amazon MGM, clearly made for younger audiences. Now, Michael is sitting at $282 million in North America, and $420 million internationally, bringing its worldwide total to a huge $703 million after just four weeks. That’s wild. It makes Michael the second highest grossing film for 2026 so far, and now the third biggest biopic ever. Only Oppenheimer at $975 million and Bohemian Rhapsody at $911 million are ahead of it.

So, What’s Fueling All This?

Lionsgate cast Jaafar Jackson Michael’s own nephew, in the starring role. It’s his first time acting, and critics have praised him for nailing both the voice and the famous moves. Still, the film’s gotten flak for skipping over the sexual abuse allegations that surrounded Jackson. That didn’t seem to keep fans away. Theaters are full, and the crowd keeps singing along to classics like Billie Jean, Thriller, and Man in the Mirror.

Could Michael Break the $1 Billion Mark?

Analysts say the chances are good. The next couple weeks look clear of any big releases, so the runway is open. At its current pace, the film should breeze past Bohemian Rhapsody by early June. If it beats Oppenheimer, it becomes the most successful biopic ever. And if the momentum sticks through summer, Michael could be the first biopic to hit $1 billion worldwide. For now, what’s really keeping it afloat is word of mouth. Most movies tank 50-60% by week four, but Michael dropped just 32%. That’s not typical and shows people are still talking.

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