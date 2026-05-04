Michael Box Office collection day 10: Jaafar Jackson's film stays STABLE due to positive word-of-mouth with steady numbers

Michael box office day 10: Biopic crosses Rs 36 crore in India, shows steady growth with a second Sunday boost and strong word-of-mouth support.

Michael box office collection day 10

Michael Box Office Collection Day 10: The Michael Jackson biopic is showing decent staying power at the box office. According to Sacnilk, the film collected between Rs 2.87 crore and Rs 3.21 crore on Day 10, which was its second Sunday. That small bump is typical for weekends and shows the movie is still managing to pull audiences in, even as it moves deeper into its run.

Michael box office collection day 10

With this addition, the film’s total India net collection has now crossed Rs 36.32 crore by the end of its tenth day. After the usual post-opening weekend drop, it bounced back nicely during the second weekend, especially on Sunday. This kind of steady pattern is actually a good sign, it suggests the film is holding on through positive word of mouth rather than crashing down sharply.

Why is the movie drawing a massive audience?

A big reason behind its performance is obviously Michael Jackson’s massive, timeless appeal. People are still fascinated by his life, his music, and the stories that haven’t been told before. That curiosity, combined with the film’s storytelling and overall presentation, seems to be connecting with both die-hard fans and regular viewers. It’s not setting the box office on fire with huge single-day numbers, but it’s maintaining a consistent flow.

Biographical films often work this way; they rely more on steady audience interest over time instead of explosive openings, and this one appears to be following that path. It’s also doing well internationally, which has given the overall numbers a nice boost and kept it among the more discussed releases right now.

Will Michael survive its weekday test?

As it heads further into the second week, the real test will be how it holds up during the weekdays. If it can keep this stable pace without dropping too steeply, it could turn out to be a solid long runner. For now, the Day 10 figures are encouraging and prove that audiences are still interested in the story of one of music’s greatest icons.

The film may not be breaking records every day, but it’s quietly building its business in a tough market, and that’s worth appreciating.

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