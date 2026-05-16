Michael Box Office collection day 23: Can Jaafar Jackson's film BEAT Bohemian Rhapsody? Biopic emerges as massive hit

Michael Box Office Collection Day 23: Jaafar Jackson starrer Michael crosses $604 million worldwide and continues its strong run as it eyes the all-time music biopic record set by Bohemian Rhapsody.

Michael box office collection

Michael box office collection day 23: Michael, the musical biopic on the King of Pop directed by Antoine Fuqua, has turned out to be a massive box office success since its release on April 24. Starring Jaafar Jackson in the lead role, the film had a strong opening weekend, raking in $97.2 million domestically and crossing $217 million worldwide.

As of this past Tuesday, it has now crossed the $600 million global mark, sitting comfortably at over $604 million. Out of this, North America has contributed $250 million, while international markets have added $353.8 million. The movie is expected to pull in more than $20 million during its upcoming third weekend, showing impressive staying power.

Michael India box office collection

In India, things have slowed down considerably by Day 23. According to Sacnilk, it collected just ₹0.02 crore net from 83 shows on that day. So far, the film has grossed ₹67.98 crore in India with a net of ₹56.84 crore. While not a blockbuster here compared to its global run, it has still managed a respectable total.

Can Michael beat Bohemian Rhapsody?

Michael is now breathing down the neck of Bohemian Rhapsody, which holds the all-time record for a music biopic at $910.8 million. It already surpassed Elvis (which made $288.6 million) last week. Interestingly, Michael has even overtaken Bohemian Rhapsody’s domestic collection — the Queen biopic had made $216 million in North America. However, Bohemian Rhapsody was a much bigger international performer with $687 million overseas, so Michael still has some catching up to do if it wants to claim the top spot.

Michael faces critics' wrath but gains audience love

Critics haven’t been too kind to the film, giving it just 39% on Rotten Tomatoes for its somewhat surface-level take on Jackson’s life. But audiences are absolutely loving it, the Popcornmeter sits at a whopping 97%. It’s this strong word-of-mouth and fan love that’s helping the movie hold its ground week after week.

With premium formats like IMAX and PLF screens expected to return in bigger numbers this weekend, Michael could get another boost. Its success has already sparked talks of a sequel at Lionsgate, and the film’s ending cleverly leaves the door open for more. Whether it breaks the all-time record or not, Michael has proven itself as a genuine crowd-pleaser and one of the biggest hits of the year.

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