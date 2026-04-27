Michael Box Office collection day 4: Jaafar Jackson's film nears Rs 20 crore in India despite Monday DIP

Jaafar Jackson's Michael stays steady at the Indian box office on Day 4, nearing 20 crore gross and crossing 16 crore net despite competition from Bhooth Bangla.

Michael box office collection day 4: Michael, Michael Jackson's biopic, has shown a consistent rise at the Indian box office on Day 3. The movie managed to hold its own place at the Indian box office during its debut weekend. According to Sacnilk, the film grossed Rs 5.35 crore on Sunday (Day 3), a small increase over its Saturday revenues of Rs 5.10 crore. The film debuted at Rs 3.80 crore on Friday. It also made Rs 1.70 crore via paid previews, bringing its total India net collection to Rs 15.85 crore and gross to Rs 18.91 crore thus far.

How much did Michael collect on day 4?

As of Day 4, Michael is currently running across 624 shows and has collected a net of Rs 0.13 crore, according to Sacnilk's early estimates. This brings the total India gross collections to Rs 19.95 crore and total India net to Rs 16.63 crore so far, with India's final collections yet to be reported.

Michael faces competition from Bhooth Bangla, Ginny Wedss Sunny 2

The movie has found a home in India despite competition from recent releases like Ginny Weds Sunny 2 and Bhooth Bangla. Despite receiving mixed to poor reviews, the film's consistent weekend statistics show that it is still gaining traction.

About Michael

Jaafar Jackson plays the lead in Michael, which was written by John Logan and directed by Antoine Fuqua. The movie follows Michael Jackson from his early years in Gary, Indiana, to his rise to international fame. It includes his time with the Jackson 5, Off the Wall's popularity, and his ascent to stardom with Thriller.

Anupam Kher reacts to Michael

The movie has received favourable reviews from a number of Bollywood celebrities. After seeing it, Anupam Kher expressed his opinions and gave the experience high marks. He said, “It’s not a film, it’s like a river which is flowing, and this river has no destination. It’s like a feeling, you feel it throughout the film. You cry with the film, you feel bad for him, and by the time the performances start, you are dancing. I don’t know much about English music, but I met him once. I had the fortune of meeting him, and it was a dramatic meeting."

He also defended the film amid criticism, writing, “MICHAEL IS MAGIC: Last night I watched the biopic Michael on the one and only Michael Jackson. Phenomenal. Inspiring. Deeply moving. I must confess, I don’t understand English music as much as I understand emotions. But with Michael Jackson, language was never a barrier. Just like Charlie Chaplin, he spoke directly to the heart. And the heart understands everything."

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