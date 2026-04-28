Michael Box Office collection day 5: Jaffar Jackson's film to BEAT Wuthering Heights soon? Biopic RACES past $218 million globally

Michael box office Day 5: Jaafar Jackson's biopic earns Rs 22.69 crore gross in India and crosses Rs 2,065 crore worldwide despite mixed reviews.

Michael Box Office Collection Day 5: The Michael Jackson biopic has been the buzz of the town since it premiered in theatres last Friday, April 24. While the film has split reviewers, with many pointing out that it glosses over aspects of the pop icon's life, fans and moviegoers appear unconcerned. So far, the biographical drama has been well received throughout India. Here's how it's performing on Tuesday.

Michael box office collection day 5

As of Day 5, Michael is currently running across 711 shows and has collected a net of Rs 0.16 crore, according to Sacnilk. This brings the total India gross collections to Rs 22.69 crore and total India net to Rs 18.91 crore so far, with India's final collections yet to be reported.

On Monday, Michael's fourth day in theatres, it managed to earn Rs 2.25 crore. Given that it is a Monday, the lowest single-day take for the Hollywood movie to date was hardly surprising.

The movie made Rs 3.70 crore on its first day after earning Rs 1.70 crore from paid previews. The movie made Rs 5.25 crore on its second day. Sunday's single-day total of Rs 5.85 crore was the highest. As a result, the movie's entire India gross has reached Rs 22.09 crore, while its total India net has reached Rs 18.75 crore thus far.

Michael worldwide collection

With a global total of $218.83 million (about Rs 2,065.44 crore), Michael is presently ranked sixth and is quickly becoming one of the highest-grossing movies of 2026, according to Box Office Mojo. The Super Mario Galaxy Movie ($831 million), Pegasus 3 ($648 million), Project Hail Mary ($613 million), Hoppers ($370 million), and Wuthering Heights ($241 million) are now ahead of it. It seems that in the next few days, Michael will transcend the romantic drama starring Jacob Elordi and Margot Robbie.

The biopic Michael which Antoine Fuqua directed achieved box office success in both India and international markets despite receiving negative reviews and facing criticism for omitting essential child abuse allegations which Michael Jackson faced throughout his life.

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