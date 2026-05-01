ENG हिन्दी
Add Bollywood Life as a Preferred SourceAdd bollywoodlife as a Preferred Source
Google News   Follow Us
  • Home
  • Hollywood Updates
  • Michael Box Office collection day 7: Jaafar Jackson's film MAINTAINS pace despite Bhooth Bangla clas...

Michael Box Office collection day 7: Jaafar Jackson's film MAINTAINS pace despite Bhooth Bangla clash, earns Rs 26 crore in India

Michael collected Rs 2.50 crore on Day 7, taking its India gross to Rs 31.19 crore. Jaafar Jackson's Michael Jackson biopic completed a steady first week despite competition.

By: Sahelee Rakshit  |  Published: May 1, 2026 7:11 AM IST

Michael Box Office collection day 7: Jaafar Jackson's film MAINTAINS pace despite Bhooth Bangla clash, earns Rs 26 crore in India
Michael Box Office Collection Day 7

Michael Box Office Collection Day 7: Antoine Fuqua's Michael Jackson biopic, Michael, portraying the late popstar's nephew Jaafar Jackson, has been a smash with Indian audiences. The picture opened in theatres on April 24. After a good start overseas, the picture had a decline in weekday receipts in India, resulting in a total of ₹26 crore by the conclusion of its first week.

Also Read
Michael box office collection: Jaafar Jackson-starrer crosses $115M domestic, powers director Antoine Fuqua to HISTORIC...

Michael box office collection day 7

According to Sacnilk, Michael grossed Rs 2.50 crore on its seventh day of release, completing a week in theatres. Thursday's revenue is somewhat higher than Wednesday's (Rs 2.40 crore). This increases India's total gross collections to Rs 31.19 crore and net collections to Rs 26.05 crore so far.

Also Read
Michael Box Office collection day 5: Jaffar Jackson's film to BEAT Wuthering Heights soon? Biopic RACES past $218 million globally

Michael experienced an increase in earnings over the weekend, earning Rs 5.25 crore on Saturday and Rs 5.85 crore on Sunday. On Monday, it experienced a drop and got Rs 2.25 crore. Michael has been facing stiff competition from Bollywood releases Bhooth Bangla and Dhurandhar 2. Still, the Hollywood release has been consistent at the box office thus far. The Hollywood picture has proven to be a big hit with fans and spectators in India.

Also Read
Michael Box Office collection day 4: Jaafar Jackson starrer stays STRONG, crosses Rs 18 crore despite Monday DIP

What did Anupam Kher say about Michael?

Following the conflicting reviews, Anupam Kher has firmly supported the movie. He posted a video of his emotional response to the movie on Instagram. "In every sequence, I was whistling. I am like a child right now, to feel that somebody like that lived in our lifetime. And Jaafar Jackson, oh my God, it's one of the finest performances I have seen in my entire career. He is Michael Jackson. The whole crowd in the auditorium was dancing, whistling, laughing and crying," he said.

Defending the film against criticism, Kher later wrote, "MICHAEL IS MAGIC: Last night I watched the biopic Michael on the one and only Michael Jackson. Phenomenal. Inspiring. Deeply moving. I must confess, I don't understand English music as much as I understand emotions. But with Michael Jackson, language was never a barrier. Just like Charlie Chaplin, he spoke directly to the heart. And the heart understands everything."

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

About the Author

Sahelee Rakshit

Sahelee Rakshit is an entertainment journalist at BollywoodLife, where she has been contributing since 2025. Active in journalism since 2018, she has previously worked with leading news platforms including Inside Northeast, The Sentinel, APN News, News24, and Jagran English. With a strong focus on Bollywood news and movie reviews, Sahelee has inter...Read More
Tags Michael Box Office Michael Box Office Collection Michael Box Office Collection Day 7 Michael Box Office Day 7 Michael Worldwide Collection