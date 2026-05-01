Michael Box Office collection day 7: Jaafar Jackson's film MAINTAINS pace despite Bhooth Bangla clash, earns Rs 26 crore in India

Michael collected Rs 2.50 crore on Day 7, taking its India gross to Rs 31.19 crore. Jaafar Jackson's Michael Jackson biopic completed a steady first week despite competition.

Michael Box Office Collection Day 7: Antoine Fuqua's Michael Jackson biopic, Michael, portraying the late popstar's nephew Jaafar Jackson, has been a smash with Indian audiences. The picture opened in theatres on April 24. After a good start overseas, the picture had a decline in weekday receipts in India, resulting in a total of ₹26 crore by the conclusion of its first week.

Michael box office collection day 7

According to Sacnilk, Michael grossed Rs 2.50 crore on its seventh day of release, completing a week in theatres. Thursday's revenue is somewhat higher than Wednesday's (Rs 2.40 crore). This increases India's total gross collections to Rs 31.19 crore and net collections to Rs 26.05 crore so far.

Michael experienced an increase in earnings over the weekend, earning Rs 5.25 crore on Saturday and Rs 5.85 crore on Sunday. On Monday, it experienced a drop and got Rs 2.25 crore. Michael has been facing stiff competition from Bollywood releases Bhooth Bangla and Dhurandhar 2. Still, the Hollywood release has been consistent at the box office thus far. The Hollywood picture has proven to be a big hit with fans and spectators in India.

What did Anupam Kher say about Michael?

Following the conflicting reviews, Anupam Kher has firmly supported the movie. He posted a video of his emotional response to the movie on Instagram. "In every sequence, I was whistling. I am like a child right now, to feel that somebody like that lived in our lifetime. And Jaafar Jackson, oh my God, it's one of the finest performances I have seen in my entire career. He is Michael Jackson. The whole crowd in the auditorium was dancing, whistling, laughing and crying," he said.

Defending the film against criticism, Kher later wrote, "MICHAEL IS MAGIC: Last night I watched the biopic Michael on the one and only Michael Jackson. Phenomenal. Inspiring. Deeply moving. I must confess, I don't understand English music as much as I understand emotions. But with Michael Jackson, language was never a barrier. Just like Charlie Chaplin, he spoke directly to the heart. And the heart understands everything."

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