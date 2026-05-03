Michael Box Office collection day 9: Jaafar Jackson's film sees weekend JUMP, earns MASSIVE Rs 2600 crore worldwide

Michael box office collection day 9: Antoine Fuqua's biopic on Michael Jackson earned Rs 4 crore on Saturday, taking its India net total to Rs 33.45 crore, while worldwide gross reached Rs 2,600 crore.

Michael box office collection

Michael Box Office Collection Day 9: Antoine Fuqua’s ‘Michael’ is still going strong at the box office. Even after more than a week in theatres, the film hasn’t lost its pull. It opened to a solid start and has managed to hold steady without dropping off sharply. Now entering its second weekend, the big question is whether it can keep this momentum going.

Michael box office collection

On Day 9, which was a Saturday, the movie collected around Rs 4 crore. That’s a healthy 17.6% jump from Friday’s Rs 3.40 crore. This kind of weekend growth is always a good sign for any film trying to build legs in its second week.

With this latest addition, Michael has crossed Rs 33.45 crore in India net collections. The India gross now stands at Rs 40.07 crore. To break it down: the film earned Rs 26.05 crore in its first week, followed by Rs 3.40 crore on Day 8 and Rs 4 crore on Day 9. It played across 1,121 shows on Saturday.

The occupancy numbers look quite impressive too. In the English 2D version, the overall occupancy was 61.17%. Morning shows were at 39%, but things picked up in the afternoon (59.44%), evening (71.67%), and night shows (60.89%). The IMAX 2D version followed a similar pattern. Overall, across all formats, occupancy averaged around 60.43%, with afternoon and night shows doing particularly well.

Michael worldwide collection day 9

Worldwide, the biopic has already touched a massive Rs 2,600 crore gross, with India contributing Rs 40.07 crore and overseas markets adding a huge Rs 1,350 crore. It has played over 22,976 shows so far.

More about Michael

At its heart, Michael tells the story of the legendary Michael Jackson – from his early days as a child star with the Jackson 5 to becoming the global icon known as the “King of Pop.” The film dives into his incredible journey and the cultural impact he left behind. Audiences seem to be responding well to this big-screen tribute to one of music’s greatest names.

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