Hollywood personalities Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones are in India. They came to India on the occasion of IFFI 2023 wherein Michael was honoured for his contribution to the cinema. The celebrity couple prolonged their stay and celebrated not just Indian festivals but also Christmas and New Year in India. Yes, you read that right. Michael Douglas and Catherine are having a ball on their India trip. Scroll down to check their New Year celebrations in Hyderabad below...

BollywoodLife gets all the latest entertainment news updates now at your fingertips, follow us on WhatsApp. Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Emmy 2021 winners, Taapsee Pannu's Rashmi Rocket release date, Divya Agarwal showers praise on Varun Sood's family and more

Michael Douglas kisses wife Catherine Zeta-Jones as they celebrate New Year in India

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones have been sharing bits and pieces of their touristing days in India. From Goa, Kochi to now Hyderabad, the husband-wife duo is making the most of it in India. They rang in the New Year in Hyderabad. Michael took to his social media handle and shared a video from the city. The video features a colourful venue. Michael and Catherine seem to be enjoying a balcony view. AP Dhillon's song is playing in the background. Michael pans the camera and we see him and Catherine coming into view. Michael wishes everyone on New Year and also gives out blessings for 2024. He and Catherine then kiss each other. Michael ends the video with a wink. They both are very adorable! Also Read - Emmy Awards 2021: Kate Winslet, Kaley Cuoco, Michael Douglas, Billy Porter, Elizabeth Olsen and other winners and nominees who slayed the red carpet – view pics

Watch the video of Catherine and Michael celebrating New Year in India here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michael Douglas (@michaelkirkdouglas)

Watch this Hollywood video here:

Michael, Catherine and their son, Dylan and daughter Carys Zeta are in India. A couple of days ago, they visited Brihadisvara Temple in Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu. They posed for pictures in and around the temple, admiring the architecture. They visited Kerala, and Catherine shared a stunning view of the backwaters. Catherine is a big fan of India and Indian Cinema. She loves Irrfan, Nimrat Kaur's movie The Lunchbox the most. She reveals her kids grew up watching Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone starrer Om Shanti Om on loop. Sameera Reddy had her fangirl moment when she met Catherine in Goa. The actress shared a video of the same on her Instagram account. Also Read - Bob Dylan, Kevin Spacey, Harvey Weinstein, Morgan Freeman and more – 10 Hollywood bigwigs accused of sexual abuse and their sordid details