Michael MARCHES toward ₹80 Cr, Jaafar Jackson biopic becomes 2026’s No. 2 Hollywood grosser

Read further on how Michael became the second-biggest Hollywood film in India in 2026.

Michael MARCHES toward ₹80 Cr, Jaafar Jackson biopic becomes 2026’s No. 2 Hollywood grosser

Antoine Fuqua’s “Michael” keeps pulling in crowds at the Indian box office. This musical biopic about the King of Pop, starring Jaafar Jackson, brought in another ₹4.25 crore gross in its fifth week. That bumps its total to ₹76.50 crore in India so far. And the drop from week four? Just around 43-45%. For a movie in its fifth week, that’s impressive. Trade analysts are saying it’s well on its way to crossing the ₹80 crore mark soon.

Let’s look at the week-by-week numbers. “Michael” opened strong and kept up momentum, probably because Jackson’s fans haven't faded. Here’s how it broke down: Week 1 came in at ₹31.25 cr, then Week 2 at ₹20.50 cr, Week 3 at ₹13.00 cr, Week 4 at ₹7.50 cr, and Week 5 at ₹4.25 cr (estimated). So the total’s at ₹76.50 cr. The steady dip, without any big crash, shows people are recommending it, especially in metro cities and down South, where Michael Jackson's popularity is still huge.

Right now, “Michael” stands as the second-biggest Hollywood film in India for 2026, with ₹76.50 crore gross. But there’s still the question: Will it beat “Project Hail Mary’s” lifetime box office? Time will tell. With no major Hollywood releases in theaters right now, it’s got space to keep earning. If it keeps dropping less than 50% week-to-week, hitting that final target looks pretty doable.

Most of the business is coming from South India and Mumbai, places where Michael Jackson’s music was everywhere during the 80s and 90s. The biopic format and Jaafar Jackson’s uncanny resemblance to his uncle have been a big draw, bringing in both longtime fans and younger viewers. Fuqua’s direction and those recreated musical moments don’t hurt, either. “Michael” isn’t a front-loaded franchise flick, it’s taking its time and holding steady.

Honestly, 2026 is shaping up to be a crazy good year for Hollywood in India. After a bunch of hits, “Michael” proves mid or big-sized biopics can really click if the story connects. The second half of the year will see even more huge Hollywood movies, but the success of “Michael” actually makes a point: Smaller and mid-range films can surprise everyone when they connect with fans of legacy artists. Now, everyone’s watching to see if Jaafar Jackson’s big debut can moonwalk past ₹80 crore and maybe even higher.

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