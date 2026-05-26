Michael nears $800 million worldwide, eyes Bohemian Rhapsody’s all-time record

Michael has crossed $788 million worldwide and is now eyeing the all-time musical biopic record held by Bohemian Rhapsody. Meanwhile, The Mandalorian and Grogu opened strongly at the global box office.

Michael box office collection

Michael box office collection: The musical biopic Michael continues its impressive global run at the box office. The film has already grossed $788 million worldwide and is expected to cross the $800 million mark very soon. Over the weekend, it added another $28.5 million from international markets. So far, the movie has earned $468 million overseas and $319 million in North America.

Distributed by Universal internationally and Lionsgate in the US, Michael is on track to become the highest-grossing musical biopic of all time, potentially surpassing Bohemian Rhapsody ($911 million). With Japan still to open, the film looks set for a strong final tally.

Meanwhile, Disney’s The Devil Wears Prada 2 has also crossed a major milestone, crossing $600 million worldwide. In its fourth weekend, the fashion comedy collected $21 million overseas, taking its international total to $408 million. It has earned nearly $200 million in North America so far.

This weekend also saw the release of Disney’s big Star Wars spinoff The Mandalorian and Grogu, directed by Jon Favreau. The film opened to $64 million across 51 international territories, with strong numbers from the UK, Germany, China, and Japan. In North America, it collected $82 million over the weekend and is expected to reach $102 million by Memorial Day, bringing its global four-day total to around $165 million.

Interestingly, these numbers are quite similar to 2018’s Solo: A Star Wars Story, which ultimately became the first Star Wars film to lose money. However, The Mandalorian and Grogu has received much better reviews and word-of-mouth, giving it a stronger chance at success. The film’s second weekend performance will be key in determining its long-term run.

Overall, it’s been a solid weekend for big releases, with Michael leading the charge toward new records.

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