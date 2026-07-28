google-preferred

Michael OTT release: When and Where to watch Jaafar Jackson starrer online?

Michael OTT Release: After a blockbuster theatrical run, the Michael Jackson biopic Michael is finally set to stream. Here's when and where you can watch the Jaafar Jackson-starrer online.

WrittenBy
By: Sahelee Rakshit | Published: July 28, 2026 2:23 PM IST
Michael OTT release: When and Where to watch Jaafar Jackson starrer online?

Michael OTT release

Michael OTT release: Michael Jackson biopic Michael, which has become one of the highest-grossing biopics of all time, is set to make its streaming debut. Starring Jaafar Jackson in the lead role, the film enjoyed a highly successful theatrical run after its release in April 2026 and has emerged as one of the biggest cinematic successes of the year.

Michael BEATS new releases to win weekend, crosses $700M globally in fourth week
Also Read

Michael BEATS new releases to win weekend, crosses $700M globally in fourth week

Michael OTT release

The biopic will begin streaming exclusively on Starz from August 10, 2026. Viewers will be able to watch the film through the Starz app and on-demand services. The movie will also have its television premiere on the Starz channel on the same day at 7 p.m. ET/PT.

Michael worldwide box office collection: Jaafar Jackson-starrer creates history globally by crossing THIS milestone
Also Read

Michael worldwide box office collection: Jaafar Jackson-starrer creates history globally by crossing THIS milestone

Michael available for rent online?

Michael is also available for rent online, or the audience can buy it. It can be rented or bought through platforms such as Prime Video and Apple TV, with Apple TV offering rentals for $19.99 and purchases for $24.99. Rental purchases have a 48-hour viewing period.

About Michael

The film chronicles the life of Michael Jackson, showcasing his childhood in Gary, Indiana, to one of the most transcendent music icons in the world. Jaafar Jackson plays the King of Pop in the movie, while Juliano Valdi plays the young Michael. Colman Domingo plays Joe Jackson, the tough father.

But Michael also takes a detour from his path to fame to explore some of the personal struggles that defined the superstar’s life. The film recreates some of his most memorable moments, including the legendary Thriller music video and the Victory Tour with his brothers. It also reveals the struggles he faced behind the scenes, including his rocky relationship with his father and the burn he suffered while filming a beverage commercial.

Michael Jackson's supporting cast

The supporting cast includes Nia Long, Miles Teller, Laura Harrier, Kendrick Sampson and Mike Myers, who play key figures in Michael Jackson’s life and career at various points in time. Michael is now poised to reach an even wider audience as it embarks on its streaming journey, following its record-breaking box office performance and strong audience response.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

About the Author

Sahelee Rakshit

Sahelee Rakshit

Sahelee Rakshit is an entertainment journalist at BollywoodLife, where she has been contributing since 2025. Active in journalism since 2018, she has previously worked with leading news platforms including Inside Northeast, The Sentinel, APN News, News24, and Jagran English. With a strong focus on Bollywood news and movie reviews, Sahelee has interviewed prominent TV celebrities and acclaimed film directors. She has also covered and participated in several major entertainment events, establishing herself as a trusted voice in the industry.

Tags:

Up Next

'Uski bhi nahi chali': Did Samay Raina take a dig at Alia Bhatt's Alpha FAILURE at India's Got Latent 2?

Next Story

'Uski bhi nahi chali': Did Samay Raina take a dig at Alia Bhatt's Alpha FAILURE at India's Got Latent 2?