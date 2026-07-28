Michael OTT release: When and Where to watch Jaafar Jackson starrer online?

Michael OTT Release: After a blockbuster theatrical run, the Michael Jackson biopic Michael is finally set to stream. Here's when and where you can watch the Jaafar Jackson-starrer online.

Michael OTT release

Michael OTT release: Michael Jackson biopic Michael, which has become one of the highest-grossing biopics of all time, is set to make its streaming debut. Starring Jaafar Jackson in the lead role, the film enjoyed a highly successful theatrical run after its release in April 2026 and has emerged as one of the biggest cinematic successes of the year.

Michael OTT release

The biopic will begin streaming exclusively on Starz from August 10, 2026. Viewers will be able to watch the film through the Starz app and on-demand services. The movie will also have its television premiere on the Starz channel on the same day at 7 p.m. ET/PT.

Michael available for rent online?

Michael is also available for rent online, or the audience can buy it. It can be rented or bought through platforms such as Prime Video and Apple TV, with Apple TV offering rentals for $19.99 and purchases for $24.99. Rental purchases have a 48-hour viewing period.

About Michael

The film chronicles the life of Michael Jackson, showcasing his childhood in Gary, Indiana, to one of the most transcendent music icons in the world. Jaafar Jackson plays the King of Pop in the movie, while Juliano Valdi plays the young Michael. Colman Domingo plays Joe Jackson, the tough father.

But Michael also takes a detour from his path to fame to explore some of the personal struggles that defined the superstar’s life. The film recreates some of his most memorable moments, including the legendary Thriller music video and the Victory Tour with his brothers. It also reveals the struggles he faced behind the scenes, including his rocky relationship with his father and the burn he suffered while filming a beverage commercial.

Michael Jackson's supporting cast

The supporting cast includes Nia Long, Miles Teller, Laura Harrier, Kendrick Sampson and Mike Myers, who play key figures in Michael Jackson’s life and career at various points in time. Michael is now poised to reach an even wider audience as it embarks on its streaming journey, following its record-breaking box office performance and strong audience response.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

